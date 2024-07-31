Common Earth Gardens celebrates National Farmers’ Market Week

Record Staff Report

The 25th annual National National Farmers’ Market Week is approaching — Aug. 4-10 — and Gray Street Farmers’ Market, 485 E. Gray St., will be celebrating. The market is open every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 26.

On Aug. 8, Catholic Charities of Louisville will offer a “Windowbox Garden” demonstration to provide ideas to those with limited garden space.

The market is a collaboration between Catholic Charities, UofL School of Public Health & Information Services and the Louisville Department of Health & Wellness. Promoting healthy eating, the market offers affordable produce to the downtown food desert, according to a July 31 press release from Catholic Charities.



The produce sold is grown by refugee farmers in 520 garden plots around Louisville through Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Common Earth Gardens program. The Gray Street Farmers’ Market accepts SNAP (double dollars), Fresh Rx and Senior Vouchers.