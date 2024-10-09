Commentary — Superintendent asks Catholics to ‘do your homework’ on Amendment 2

Mary Beth Bowling

“If the shoe fits, wear it. If the shoe doesn’t fit, wear it anyway.”

Before becoming superintendent, I was principal for 20-plus years in the Archdiocese of Louisville. I have seen students come to school wearing the wrong-sized shoes. They may have grabbed a sibling’s shoes. They may have picked up a pair of shoes that are now too small as they ran out the door.

In some instances, the shoes they had on their feet were too small but the only pair they had available to wear. In all cases, the student was uncomfortable, could not participate in some of the activities that were part of the school day, embarrassed because of their situation and, in some cases, just shut down.

In some ways, this story depicts the reality that currently exists in Kentucky as it relates to educational choice.

Families of students in Kentucky are given no choice unless they have the financial means or are fortunate enough to receive financial assistance for a school they wish their child to attend.

Often, families realize the school their child attends is not a good fit. Unfortunately, the lack of educational choice in the state of Kentucky creates a barrier for students and their families to find a school, public or private, that will provide the experience necessary for their child to grow and learn in a climate and culture that is best for them.

Instead, the student is uncomfortable, embarrassed and struggling every day, which affects their well-being and mental health, not to mention their ability to learn.

Amendment 2 can change the trajectory for students who need a different school experience, if voters consider the opportunities this might provide a subset of students currently attending schools that are not best suited to serve their needs.

Amendment 2 would simply provide the Kentucky General Assembly the ability to pass educational policies that support all students. Forty-eight states have some form of educational choice, and the programs vary from state to state.

Why would we continue to do what we have always done (nothing) and get the same result without considering other options that could profoundly change a child’s success in life?

As a parent of two children who went to Catholic schools, at one point in their educational career, I needed to look at a different school for one of my children. Because I was not bound by districts, reside school locations, etc., I was able to make a change my child needed when, figuratively, the shoe didn’t quite fit.

The system my children attended allowed me that choice. However, there are so many other students who need that same advantage. If we truly care about children and their futures, we must do something differently.

One of the taglines I have recently seen from those opposing Amendment 2 is “Buyer Beware: Amendment 2 is a Bad Choice.” Do your homework. Ask for the breakout of the financial impact on public schools if a subset of students and their families seek out the school that will best serve their child.

You will find that if we care about ALL students, Amendment 2 is far from a “bad choice.” After all, we want the “shoe to fit,” in this case the school program, so that every child can reach their full potential as citizens of the future.