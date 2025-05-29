Comfort My People — Unexpected surprises in Life

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

For many reasons, certainly among them challenges that I have been recently called upon to address, I have been reflecting again upon when things in life unexpectedly arise and demand our attention and our focus. Though there are many variations to it, and I am not sure who first stated it, I am reminded of the saying which in some manner states, “Life is what happens to us when we are involved in or planning for something else.” The basic idea of this quote is that some of the events of life are either wonderfully surprising or terribly interrupting, and do not occur according to our own personal plans.

We have all had the experience of planning to do one thing, and then something else quite suddenly demands our attention and energy. And the older we get, the more likely it is that we forget what we first set out to do anyway! It is certainly true that sometimes our plans are interrupted by a pleasant surprise, and we willingly set aside our scheduled activities to relish the joy that comes with being surprised. However, we also know that there are interruptions in our lives that are not always joyous occasions or pleasant surprises. There are other times when things occur that require us to rearrange our entire schedule to address the important need or responsibility that is suddenly made known.

The thing that most of us probably find most challenging is that in it all we are ultimately called to endurance and patience, and to humbly and attentively seek to accomplish what sets itself before us. Though we may be initially taken aback by it all, when the surprise is not pleasant, I think we all know that our energy is better spent taking care of what needs to be done rather than being put off and simply complaining about the occurrence of the unexpected. Nonetheless, it can be a challenge to overcome these emotions. In the end, endurance, patience and action will win the day.

As previously stated, life is what happens to us when we are involved in or planning for something else. This is a dynamic that Jesus must have ultimately known very well because it is such a part of our lives. With his full human nature, I am certain that Jesus knew what it meant to be interrupted by the various and many concerns of life, most notably the needs of others.

The gospels proclaim the many times that Jesus was unexpectedly approached by someone with a need, or even someone with a challenge or question. However, in contrast to my usual reaction, it is clear from sacred scripture that Jesus always responds to these interruptions and other concerns with only patience, compassion, and a desire to respond to whatever needs attention or to accomplish whatever needs to be done.

How great it would be if we could all respond to life’s more challenging interruptions with the patience that Jesus shows to so many. It is emotionally and spiritually beneficial to us to remember that when the unexpected cares and concerns of life impose themselves on us despite our plans, we can nonetheless be patient and kind in our efforts to work ourselves and others through some of these concerns, just as Jesus did.

We continue to rejoice in the election of Pope Leo XIV as the Successor of St. Peter and Vicar of Christ! Let us continue to pray for him as he serves in this important role of shepherding the Universal Church. I have somewhat followed the discovery of his genealogical connection to New Orleans and Louisiana. I am aware that New Orleans is taking great pride in their connection to the new Pope. Further, I was recently informed in a phone call with a friend and genealogist from New Orleans that as genealogists, who are fascinated by a Pope born in the United States, now further trace parts of his family tree in Louisiana in the mid-1700s to Pointe Coupee Parish in Louisiana. This is the parish (county) in Louisiana where my home city of New Roads is located. I know that Pointe Coupee Parish will take great pride in having been a part of the lineage of Pope Leo XIV.

I offer sincere congratulations to all those who are graduating from high school or college! God bless you as you celebrate your accomplishments and enter the next stage of your life.

I hope that the summer months afford all some time for leisure and relaxation. Let us hold one another in prayer!