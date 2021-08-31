Clinton Franciscan Sister LaVern Olberding, who served as an educator in the Archdiocese of Louisville and in other dioceses, will celebrate her 60th year as a member of the order this fall.

Sister Olberding is a native of Fort Dodge, Iowa, and entered the Sisters of St. Francis on Sept. 8, 1961. She was given the name Mary LaVern at her reception in 1962 and pronounced perpetual vows August 12, 1967.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she served as a teacher, religious education director and campus minister at St. George parish and at the University of Louisville. She also served at St. Patrick High School in Maysville, Ky., and at schools in Iowa, Nebraska and California.

Sister Olberding also served as pastoral care coordinator for Dismas Charities in Louisville.