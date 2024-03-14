Chrism Mass set for Tuesday of Holy Week, March 26, at the cathedral

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre blessed the Sacred Chrism. (Record File Photo by Ruby Thomas)

The annual Chrism Mass will be celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., on March 26 at 7 p.m.

During the liturgy, the archbishop will bless and consecrate the holy oils used by our parishes throughout the year. Priests in attendance will also renew their promises.

The liturgy, which is open to all, is expected to last about an hour and a half. It will be followed by a reception. On-street parking is free after 6 p.m. and a parking garage is available next door to the cathedral.