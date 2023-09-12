Choir members invited to learn, experience new music

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry is inviting music directors and choir members to experience a new Mass setting by composer M. Roger Holland II during a noon liturgy Sept. 23 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 1545 Louis Coleman Jr. Drive.

The Mass setting features a variety of influences, including jazz, classical, Gospel, African American spiritual and Carribean music, as well as sounds from Africa, according to an announcement from the office.

Singers who would like to learn the music and participate in the choir for the liturgy, may attend rehearsals at Immaculate Heart of Mary Sept. 20, 21 and 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each evening.

Holland, who is on the faculty of the University of Denver, is presenting the new setting as part of a research project on Black Catholic Liturgical Renewal and the impact of Black idiomatic music in the liturgy. A survey will be given to those who attend the liturgy and a small focus group will be selected to provide more in-depth feedback afterward.

Print music and CDs will be available for purchase. For more information, contact Janice Mulligan at 636-0296.