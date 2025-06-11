China recognizes papal appointment of auxiliary bishop in Fuzhou

“This event constitutes a further fruit of the dialogue between the Holy See and the Chinese authorities” — Matteo Bruni, Vatican press office

By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Chinese officials recognized Pope Leo XIV’s appointment of an auxiliary bishop in the province of Fujian, China, the Vatican announced June 11.

It was the pope’s first appointment of a bishop in China since his election May 8.

In accordance with the Vatican-Chinese provisional agreement regarding the appointment of bishops, Pope Leo had named Bishop Joseph Lin Yuntuan, 73, to be auxiliary bishop of Fuzhou June 5. That appointment was recognized and the bishop was installed June 11, the Vatican said.

The Vatican and the Chinese government renewed their agreement on the appointment of bishops in October 2024, and they extended it from a two-year to a four-year term. The provisional agreement, which was first signed in 2018, outlines procedures for ensuring that Catholic bishops elected by the Catholic community in China are approved by the pope before their ordinations or installations. The agreement, however, has never been published.

Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican press office, commented on the installation ceremony held in the cathedral of Fuzhou, saying, “We are pleased to learn that today, on the occasion of (Bishop Lin) taking possession of the office of auxiliary bishop, … his episcopal ministry is also recognized for the purposes of civil law.”

“This event constitutes a further fruit of the dialogue between the Holy See and the Chinese authorities and is an important step in the journey of communion of the diocese,” Bruni wrote.

Fides, a Vatican news agency, said, “The official recognition of Bishop Joseph Lin Yuntuan as auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of Fuzhou was a long-awaited event for the local community. Until now, the authorities and apparatuses under the Chinese government had not recognized Bishop Lin’s episcopal office.” He received his episcopal ordination in December 2017.

The official inauguration ceremony was presided over by Bishop Vincent Zhan Silu of Mindong, who also took part in the Synod of Bishops on synodality in Rome in October 2024. And the Mass was presided over by Bishop Joseph Cai Bingrui of Fuzhou, Fides reported.

“Several bishops from the dioceses of Fujian Province took part in the concelebration: in addition to Bishop Zhan Silu, Bishop Lin Yuntang and Bishop Wu Yishun of Minbei, along with about 80 priests and more than 200 religious sisters and lay people,” it said.