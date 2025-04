Families looked on as Father Toan Do blessed Easter baskets on April 19, Holy Saturday, at Epiphany Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road. (Photo Special to The Record by TJ Jessie)

Several parishes in the Archdiocese of Louisville participated in a traditional blessing of Easter baskets on Holy Saturday. St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and Epiphany Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, were among the parishes that hosted a blessing. Several parish families brought their baskets — filled with bread, eggs, meat, cheese and beer/wine to be served on Easter Sunday — to the churches on April 19 to be blessed.