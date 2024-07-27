Children of Catholic OB-GYN behind Creighton fertility care model follow in his footsteps

Dr. Thomas Hilgers (center), co-creator of the Creighton Model FertilityCare System, posed with his two OB-GYN children, Dr. Teresa Hilgers and Dr. Steve Hilgers, at a meeting of the St. John Paul the Great Society of Procreative Surgeons last summer. (OSV News photo/Zoey Maraist)

By Zoey Maraist, OSV News

In 1968, Pope St. Paul VI issued an encyclical that would change the course of Dr. Thomas Hilgers’ life.

The encyclical, “Humanae Vitae,” was an unexpected and unpopular papal condemnation of artificial contraception. But Hilgers, then a medical student, quickly embraced the teaching and committed himself to improving fertility awareness-based methods for family planning, also known as natural family planning or NFP.

“When ‘Humanae Vitae’ came out, most people rejected (it),” Dr. Teresa Hilgers, Thomas Hilgers’ daughter, told OSV News. “My dad felt like it called to him.”

Over the years, Thomas Hilgers co-created an NFP method, developed a medical science that works with a woman’s body to treat gynecological problems, and pioneered a surgical technique called pelvioplasty that largely eliminates scar tissue.

He and his wife, Sue Hilgers, founded the St. Paul VI Institute, a medical office and research center in Omaha, Nebraska. His work and witness helped inspire two of his children, Drs. Teresa and Steve Hilgers, to become OB-GYNs. “‘Humanae Vitae’ and all those teachings have been interwoven through the fabric of my family,” explained Teresa Hilgers.

When the papal document was first issued, just finding it was difficult, recalled Thomas Hilgers.

“I went to the Newman Club chaplain and I asked him where I could get a copy,” he told OSV News. “He looked at me sort of funny and said, ‘What do you want to read that kind of trash for?'” Hilgers ended up getting a copy from the Knights of Columbus for 25 cents. “I read it and I was an instant convert,” he said.

In 1976, he started an NFP research center in St. Louis, where he worked with his wife, Sue Hilgers, and two nurses, Ann Prebil and Diane Daly. Thomas Hilgers later moved to the Creighton University School of Medicine, which led their NFP method to become known as the Creighton Model FertilityCare System. Once patients could accurately chart their menstrual cycles, Thomas Hilgers used the information to diagnose and treat the underlying cause of their pain or infertility, a science that became known as natural procreative technology, or NaProTechnology. He developed pelvioplasty to improve outcomes for women who needed surgery to treat endometriosis and other gynecological issues.

In 1985, the Hilgers opened what is now the St. Paul VI Institute in Omaha. At first, progress was slow, said Steve Hilgers.

“When the institute opened, as a summer job I remember licking and putting stamps on envelopes and sending them around for the institute to recruit a doctor,” he told OSV News. “Just getting one additional doctor to join my father was about equivalent to an act of Congress — it was so difficult to find anybody who would come and work in this area. Now fast forward, we have a whole group of young doctors around the country and around the world who are bringing NaProTechnology to people.”

Growing up, Teresa Hilgers remembers sitting in the back of conference rooms as her parents gave talks about fertility and hearing about progesterone at the dinner table. Seeing how hard her father worked made her initially shy away from the medical field. She considered teaching history before ultimately becoming an OB-GYN.

“I think it was God guiding me,” said Teresa Hilgers. “I really love delivering babies, I think it’s such a privilege to be a part of that, and I really love operating, so it just seemed like the right fit for me.”

Steve Hilgers studied law before deciding he wanted to be a doctor. During medical school, he decided to specialize in obstetrics and gynecology after he and his wife, Laura, struggled to get pregnant.

“That was a big moment for me when my wife and I were going through infertility treatment and needed to rely on NaProTechnology ourselves,” he said. “With NaProTechnology, we have five NaPro children, ages 5 to 15. I really wanted to bring this level of medicine and care to women and couples.”

After residency, both Teresa and Steve Hilgers studied under their father as part of the institute’s yearlong fellowship program, which gives OB-GYNs advanced training in natural fertility regulation, reproductive endocrinology and surgery.

“I used to joke with people when they’d say, ‘Do you think you’ll be accepted?'” recalled Teresa Hilgers. “(I’d say,) ‘Well, it’s going to make Thanksgiving dinner a little awkward if my dad says no.'”

Today, Teresa Hilgers works at the institute, while Steve Hilgers works at Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas.

Thomas and Sue Hilgers have three more children in addition to Teresa and Steve — Paul, the director of personnel at the institute; Michael, the attorney general of Nebraska; and Matthew, a perfusionist, a medical professional who runs a cardiopulmonary bypass machine.

Though Thomas Hilgers’ nine grandchildren are still young, it’s not hard to imagine one of them will end up working in the field as well, said his son Steve Hilgers. “I think it’s certainly a family tradition at this point.”



Until then, Thomas Hilgers is hoping to grow the movement in other ways, such as fundraising for a new specialty hospital for women of procreative age. He also hopes to expand the institute’s research with a center for the study of abortion. “There’s a lot of work to be done,” he said. “But I have laid down some foundations that I think will continue to grow. It just has to, because there’s a lot of people out there who want this type of care.”

Both Teresa and Steve Hilgers are eager to carry on their father’s mission. “I don’t know how (my dad) did it but it’s such a great way to take care of women and I can’t imagine practicing medicine any other way,” said Teresa Hilgers. “If I wasn’t doing this, I don’t think I would be in medicine.”

“I’m still amazed at what he accomplished,” especially with so little support from the medical community, said Steve Hilgers. “Having that front row seat just deepened my faith and my understanding that whatever we’re doing in life, God’s going to support us when we’re doing what we know is right.”