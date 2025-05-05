Child protection commission urges prayers for cardinals in conclave

Cardinals gathered in the New Synod Hall at the Vatican for their fifth general congregation meeting April 28. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

By Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — As the College of Cardinals continues to discuss the church’s most pressing issues before the conclave, the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors said it was encouraged that protecting children and vulnerable people was a priority in those discussions.

In a statement published May 5, the commission called for prayers for the cardinals and said its members stand with “the People of God in a plea for discernment guided by the Holy Spirit — and shaped by the cries of those harmed by abuse within the church.”

“We pray for Cardinals who carry the grave responsibility of choosing the next successor of Peter, that they may be guided by courage, humility and a commitment to safeguarding,” the statement read.

The issue of clerical sexual abuse was among the discussions at sever of the general congregation meetings, according to daily reports by Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican.

Bruni said a cardinal urged his brothers to face the issue “as a ‘wound’ to be kept ‘open,’ so that awareness of the problem remains alive and concrete paths for its healing can be identified.”

“We are heartened by the fact that the protection of children and vulnerable people from abuse have been a priority for the cardinals present in Rome in discussions leading up to the conclave,” the commission said. “The church’s credibility depends on real accountability, transparency and action rooted in justice.”

Advocates for victims and survivors have expressed concern regarding several possible candidates to succeed Pope Francis, who died April 21, criticizing them for their records on handling abuse cases.

However, the presence of Peruvian Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani Thorne, the retired archbishop of Lima, at the general congregations drew heavy criticism. At 81, the cardinal is ineligible to vote at the conclave.

In January, following a report by the Spanish newspaper El Pais, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed that disciplinary measures against Cardinal Cipriani were still in effect after he was accused of abusing an unnamed victim in 1983.

The Peruvian bishops’ conference issued a statement in support of victims and called the restrictions on Cardinal Cipriani “a wise decision.”

In an interview with El Pais, the cardinal’s accuser expressed shock at his presence at the general congregation “because he was supposedly barred from public appearances.”

By showing up at the meeting, the victim said, the cardinal was “mocking the church.”

“The message is that the pope has died and the party is back,” the victim said.

When asked April 30 about Cardinal Cipriani’s presence at the pre-conclave meetings, Bruni said the apostolic constitution, “Universi Dominici Gregis” (“Shepherd of the Lord’s Whole Flock”), made it clear that all cardinals, with the exception of those with impediments such as illness, were called to participate at the general congregations.

The following is the text of the prayer released by the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors:

Dear Lord,

Let your Holy Spirit descend upon the cardinals gathered in your name. As they prayerfully discern the successor of St. Peter, may they give priority to the safeguarding and protection of the people of God and the importance of effective policies and procedures.

May they contemplate their responsibility for the children, women and men who have been harmed in the life of the Church. May they not fail to fulfill the sacred mission of responsibility for the people of God. Holy Spirit, guide the hearts of those entrusted with discernment. Let no concern of scandal obscure the urgency of truth. Let no consideration for reputation impede our paramount responsibility to take action on behalf of those who have been abused.

Inspire our cardinals to be leaders for protection and safeguarding, defenders of the innocent, and advocates for the abused. Inspire a conversion to safeguarding to accountability, transparency and protection of the vulnerable. May they embrace the priority of accountability for rigorous policies and procedures and disciplinary measures.

We pray for the shepherds of evangelization and their responsibility to ensure transparency and justice for all those harmed in the life of the Church. Inspire them to accountability for safeguarding, protection and action in support of the people of God.

We pray that our cardinals uphold the trust placed in them. Lead them to be vigilant shepherds, defenders of the defenseless and true disciples of your Son, in whose name we pray.

Amen.