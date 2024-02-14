Charities launches Lenten appeal to lift people in need

Lisa DeJaco Crutcher, CEO of Catholic Charities of Louisville, from left, was photographed with participants Tiffany Ramos Cardwell and Lisa Johnson during the Rouler fundraiser Feb. 13 at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo Special to The Record)

During this Lenten season, Catholic Charities of Louisville is asking members of the faithful and of the wider community to not only give something up but also to “lift someone up.”

The agency launched a Lenten appeal Feb 14, Ash Wednesday, to ask for the community’s financial help with lifting people in need through its 10 programs — including its anti-human trafficking initiative, Common Earth Gardens, Migration and Refugee Services and Immigration legal services.

Ellen Hauber, Catholic Charities’ chief advancement officer, said this is the first time the agency has done such an appeal. There’s no specific funding goal, but organizers hope “folks will participate in almsgiving to help lift up people in the community,” Hauber said.

In doing so, individuals “not only better themselves, but those in need in the community.”

A crowd of 500 people filled the Mellwood Art Center on Feb. 13, Fat Tuesday, for Catholic Charities of Louisville Rouler fundraiser. (Photo Special to The Record by Neal Sullivan)

During Lent, Catholics are called to observe three pillars — fasting, praying and almsgiving. Catholic Charities has reached out to more than 7,000 households with its appeal for almsgiving. The mailing materials offer a snapshot of how donations can aid people in need, such as:

$100 helps purchase groceries for a refugee family arriving in Louisville.

$225 pays one month of utilities for a family served by Sister Visitor Center.

$500 provides tuition assistance to students in the Common Table culinary arts program.

$1,000 pays rent for a family facing eviction.

The appeal will conclude the week of March 25, Holy Week. It comes on the heels of Rouler, the agency’s largest fundraiser, which took place on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 13, and drew a crowd of 500 people, Hauber said. Last year, about 430 attended te event.

“It exceeded all expectations,” said Hauber. “We are super pleased with the attendance. We had people from all over Louisville. We had people who came for the first time and people who’ve been coming for five years.”

The event took place at the Melwood Art Center and the evening’s activities included live music, casino-style games, bingo, a silent auction and raffles. Students in the agency’s Common Table culinary program provided Cajun-style fare, including gumbo and red beans and rice.

Last year, Rouler brought in $130,000. All the proceeds from the event support the agency’s 10 programs, Hauber added. To learn more about Catholic Charities and its programs, visit cclou.org.