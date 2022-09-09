CEF to host 15th annual ‘Salute to The Game’ luncheon

The Catholic Education Foundation will host its 15th annual Salute to the Game luncheon at the Galt House Hotel on Sept. 22 at noon.

The luncheon, which celebrates the longstanding rivalry between St. Xavier High School and Trinity High School, will feature head coaches from each school — Kevin Wallace of St. Xavier and Jay Cobb of Trinity — as well as star players from each team.

Local radio and television personality Tony Vanetti will serve as master of ceremonies at the event.

According to an announcement from the Catholic Education Foundation, “The luncheon has become a hallmark event for the community and one of the largest of its kind in the Commonwealth, raising over $3.7 million in support of Catholic education in central Kentucky in only 14 years. Last year the event netted an astounding all-time high of $525,000.”

Sponsorship opportunities and individual tickets are available. For more information, visit www.ceflou.org/ or call 585-2747.

The annual football game between Trinity and St. Xavier will be on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium. This year, St. Xavier is the home team.