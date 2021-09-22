The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry (OMM) will host an eight-week Financial Empowerment Initiative this fall at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway.

The program, which will be presented by A Hand Up Community Resource Center, Inc., will start at 10 a.m. Oct. 16.

Through the course, participants will be “empowered to take a more active role in developing a financial life plan,” said a press release from the OMM. The program will offer “simple education about how to use the financial tools that you may already have, change how you think about money and acknowledge the part your family dynamics have played in your relationship with money.”

Topics that will be covered will include creating a budget, homeownership and entrepreneurship, minimizing debt and credit score.

To be eligible for the program, individuals must live in one of the following zip codes: 40208, 40210, 40211 and 40212 or meet the program guidelines.

For more information and to register, call A Hand Up Community Resource Center at 438-8102.