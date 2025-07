Catholics mourn, offer support, as Texas flood’s catastrophic death toll rises

Rescuers paddled an inflatable boat as they searched along a waterway in the aftermath of deadly flooding in Kerrville, Texas, July 6. At least 82 people are dead and at least 41 more are missing after devastating flash floods slammed the Texas Hill Country, with water rescues taking place along the Guadalupe River, which rose rapidly early July 4 to the height of a two-story building. Among the missing were almost a dozen from Camp Mystic in Kerr County, a children’s summer camp, officials said July 6. (OSV News photo/Marco Bello, Reuters)

By Lauretta Brown, OSV News

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott declared Sunday, July 6, a day of prayer throughout the state, as the death toll from catastrophic flooding July 4 has now risen to at least 82 people as of July 7, including 28 children in Kerr County. More than 40 people remain missing.

A search remains underway for at least 10 girls and a camp counselor still missing from Camp Mystic, a Christian, girls-only sleep-away camp in Hunt, Texas. The camp’s director, Richard “Dick” Eastland, perished while trying to save campers from the deluge.

“Texans are known for their faith, strength, and resilience,” said Abbott, who is Catholic. “Even as floodwaters raged, neighbors rushed in to rescue, comfort, and bring hope. In times of loss, we turn to God for comfort, healing, and strength.”

The state received prayers from Rome as Pope Leo XIV spoke of the horrific events at his Sunday Angelus talk.

“I would like to express sincere condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones, in particular their daughters, who were at the summer camp, in the disaster caused by flooding of the Guadalupe River in Texas in the United States,” he said, adding, “We pray for them.”

The Archdiocese of San Antonio asked for the intercession of St. Anthony of Padua for “our communities in need.” In a social media post, it prayed for “families who have lost loved ones, homes, or livelihoods due to the recent flooding in the Hill Country, that they may find strength and healing through Christ.”

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston posted prayers in English and Spanish for those affected by the flooding saying, “in this time of uncertainty and sorrow, we unite ourselves to the Good Shepherd and ask for His protection and comfort over the victims, families, and first responders. We entrust the souls of those who passed to the mercy of Our Heavenly Father, and we seek the intercession of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, imploring her assistance in the rescue of those still missing.”

Among the dead were two sisters from St. Rita Catholic Church in Dallas, Blair and Brooke Harber, 13 and 11 years old. The girls were camping with their grandparents along the Guadalupe River. According to a GoFundMe for the family, the girls were known to love religion class and had their rosaries with them on the trip. The sisters’ bodies were found 15 miles away with their hands clasped together.

The girls’ parents were in a separate cabin and were able to survive the flood, but their grandparents were still missing as of July 7.

“Please keep the Harber family in your prayers during this time of profound grief. May our faith, our love, and our St. Rita community be a source of strength and comfort in the days ahead,” St. Rita’s pastor, Father Joshua J. Whitfield, said in a message to the church community.

Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville, where Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller of San Antonio celebrated a July 6 Mass following the tragedy, has been a hub of both material and spiritual support for the devastated community. The outpouring of support has been so great that the church has paused collection of food, water, clothes and cleaning supplies, although financial donations are still being accepted.

“We were overwhelmed by the amount of support that has poured in over the last two days,” the parish said in a July 6 Facebook post, which included pictures of dozens of cases of bottled water, paper products, shelf-stable food, diapers and cleaning supplies.

The parish has also announced a nightly rosary, which will be prayed July 7-11 at 6:30 p.m., for flood victims, families still searching for loved ones, first responders and volunteers.

“All are invited, parishioner or not, Catholic or not, to join us” in prayer, said the parish.