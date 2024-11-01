Catholic teachers acknowledged as ‘witnesses’ of faith at annual luncheon

On Oct. 30, Catholic school educators from across the archdiocese shared conversation and laughter as they gathered for the Archdiocese of Louisville’s annual teacher appreciation luncheon.
The Office of Catholic Schools recognized 197 educators who are celebrating 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 35, 40, 45 and 50 years of service to Catholic schools at the event.
Dr. Mary Beth Bowling, superintendent of schools, expressed her appreciation to the teachers. And she reminded them about the times former students have done the same, sharing how a teacher changed their lives for the better.
“You have totally forgotten, but they haven’t,” said Bowling. “And many times it has to do with the way you share the teachings of Jesus by your words and actions. As we celebrate your accomplishments today, we know that you have been that teacher to many students.”
Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre spoke to the educators as well, sharing a brief story of a Catholic school teacher’s impact on his own life.
“I went to Catholic schools throughout my life,” Archbishop Fabre told the educators. One day in seventh-grade, his teacher pulled him aside, he said.
His teacher said, “I just want to ask you. What is it that you plan to do with your life?”
The teacher when on to ask, he said, “ ‘Do you plan to be a doctor?’ I said no.”
“ ‘A lawyer? And I said no. ‘A teacher?’ I said no.”
Finally, he said, the teacher asked, “ ‘Would you happen to be thinking about being a priest?’ And I said yes.”
“And that was the first time to anyone that I had said that I was interested in becoming a priest,” the archbishop said. The teacher’s response was, “ ‘I think that’s wonderful.’ ”
“It’s something I still remember even to this day,” said Archbishop Fabre.
In thanking the teachers for their ministry, he referred to a quote promulgated by St. Paul VI in an apostolic exhortation titled, “Evangelii Nuntiandi” (“Evangelization in the Modern World”), published in 1975. He wrote, “Modern man listens more willingly to witnesses than to teachers, and if he does listen to teachers, it is because they are witnesses.”
Archbishop Fabre added, “So I thank you all very much for being witnesses in so many ways — witnesses that build up the kingdom of God and are an important part in the largest ministry here in the Archdiocese of Louisville, which is our ministry for those students entrusted to Catholic education and faith formation.”
– Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre
Among those honored was Rose Willenborg, a teacher at St. Paul School who celebrated 10 years of service to the archdiocese. She said her appreciation of Catholic education has only increased as her daughter started school this year.
“Her teachers take care of her like she is their own,” said Willenborg. “She loves school. She comes home talking about the saints, Jesus and Mary.”
Ten years into her career, she remembers why she started: “I’ve always wanted to teach since I was a little girl,” she said.
Other teachers said they have found greater joy in teaching in a Catholic school setting than they did in other roles.
“I had a previous life in finance, and I love this,” said Ernesto Laspiur, a teacher at Mercy Academy, who celebrated 15 years of service at the luncheon.
“I love the feeling of family, community. The students take care of their school. It’s really a pleasure. We have a good relationship with the students. There’s a lot of respect. Every day, amazing things happen. Every day is really an adventure. I love it,” he said.
Gail King, a teacher at St. Dominic School in Springfield, Ky., celebrated five years of service. An educator for decades, she taught in public schools before becoming a Catholic school teacher. She said that she has loved the transition into Catholic schools.
“You can share your love for Jesus with the kids,” she said. “It makes a world of difference. I love being there.”
The years of teaching have flown by, said Katherine Kuhl, a teacher at St. Martha School who celebrated five years of service at the celebration. She said her favorite part of the job is the “lightbulb moment” — when a student comprehends a concept she is trying to teach.
At the conclusion of the presentation of awards, the crowd gave a standing ovation for the longest-serving educator, Michael Glaser of St. Xavier High School, who celebrated 50 years of service.
Educators honored for their service are:
50 years
Michael Glaser, St. Xavier High School
45 years
Vicki Johnston, St. Andrew Academy
Sandy Maxted, Assumption High School
40 years
Dr. Rick Blackwell, DeSales High School
Susan Singer, St. Aloysius School
Beth Turpin, Mercy Academy
35 years
Pat Barnett, Sacred Heart Academy
Michelle Cornwell, St. Gabriel School
Shannon Davison, Sacred Heart Academy
Lisa Duffy, Notre Dame Academy
Judy Fieldhouse, Assumption
Mary French, Holy Trinity School
John Jefferson, St. Xavier
Emily McCarty, Holy Spirit School
Julie Motiff, Our Lady of Lourdes School
Lisa Mullaney, Holy Spirit
Eddie Rudolph, Trinity
Jody Schaefer, Assumption
30 years
Charlotte Colley, St. Margaret Mary School
Paul Diehl, Trinity
Brenda Harrison, St. Margaret Mary
Katie Hughbanks, Assumption
Mary Keele, John Paul II Academy
James Kraeszig, St. Xavier
Matt Manning, Trinity
Stasia Polston, Assumption
Andy Shulten, St. Xavier
Martha Tedesco, Assumption
25 years
Debbie Abbott, St. Albert the Great
Deanna Askin, Our Lady of Lourdes
Ann Brabec-Church, Our Lady of Lourdes
Patrick Chitwood, St. Xavier
Jennie Condra, St. Raphael School
Shannon Dauenhauer, St. Martha School
Christa Fackler, Assumption
Tricia Forde, Sacred Heart Model School
Carey Given, Holy Trinity
Kellie Hood, Ascension School
Susan Jaffe, St. Xavier
Benjamin Jankowski, St. Xavier
Catie Jones, St. Francis of Assisi School
Daivie Kay, Notre Dame
Kristi Kelly, St. Mary Academy
Donna Laemmle, St. Margaret Mary
Jennifer Martin, St. Xavier
Michele Metcalfe, St. Xavier
Patrick Miller, St. Joseph School, Bardstown
Kevin Payne, St. Xavier
Lisa Platt, Our Lady of Lourdes
Cathy Rueff, St. Margaret Mary
Amy Sample, St. Xavier
Jennifer Schulz, St. Gabriel
Gioconda Sparling, Trinity
Shelley Strong, Sacred Heart Academy
Barry Swearingen, Trinity
Dr. Danielle Wiegandt, Holy Cross High School
Mary Ann Zurlage, Holy Spirit
20 years
Aaron Abell, St. Xavier
Mary Heather Adam, St. Agnes
Donna Allen, St. Gregory School
John Baldwin, Trinity
Rhonda Canary, St. Aloysius
Susan Delk, St. Margaret Mary
Marcia Dunlap, Notre Dame
Kelly Durrett, St. Raphael
Carrie Foster, St. Xavier
Donna Franklin, St. Martha
Margaret Graves, Presentation Academy
Stephanie Heitz, Mercy
Scott Holzknecht, Trinity
Nicole Hubbs, Sacred Heart Model School
Patty Kirchner, St. James School, Elizabethtown
Jennifer Love, Sacred Heart Academy
Dan McCue, St. Xavier
Angie Moth, St. Margaret Mary
Kathleen Nilsen, St. Patrick
Jeff Noe, Trinity
Megan Rose, Assumption
Melissa Schoenbachler, Mercy
Robert Schweitzer, St. Xavier
15 years
Lou Armstrong, Assumption
Aida Batiste, Sacred Heart Academy
Pat Burton, Mercy
Jan Church, Sacred Heart Model School
Sallie Cunningham, Sacred Heart Academy
Jeremy Grimes, St. Agnes
Paul Houpt, DeSales
Todd Larkin, St. Xavier
Ernesto Laspiur, Mercy
Mary Lipscomb, Assumption
Chris Luken, Trinity
Julie Melder, Holy Trinity
Carey Ogburn, Assumption
Terry Rogan, St. Gregory
Andrea Ruley, Sacred Heart Academy
Johanna Schrage, Assumption
Katie Spenlay, Sacred Heart Model School
Betheny Tems, Our Lady of Lourdes
Jill Vittitow, St. Joseph, Bardstown
Jessica Vivona, St. Xavier
Audrey Voit, Holy Spirit
Kelly Young, Sacred Heart Model School
Amy Zuccaro, Trinity
10 years
Dana Bale, St. Martha
Kristal Bruce, St. Patrick
Chad Carpenter, Trinity
Jay Cobb, Trinity
Joanne Deam, St. Mary
Jenni Dodge, St. Nicholas Academy
Christina Dowell, St. Stephen Martyr School
Lindsey Duncan, St. Agnes
Melissa Fette, Assumption
Tara Gittings, St. Bernard School
Cathy Graas, St. Martha
Jesse Harrod, Sacred Heart Academy
Shawn Hoffman, St. Michael
Kristopher Horton, St. Xavier
Ashley Humphrey, DeSales
Lisa Hunter, St. James, Louisville
Donna Jackel, Ascension
Mary Lang, Assumption
Kristen Marry, Mercy
Maggie McKune, Holy Trinity
Chloe Mitchell, Holy Trinity
Erin Monfort, St. Rita School
Lisa Moretti, Holy Trinity
Tricia Payne, Bethlehem High School
Randy Perkins, Trinity
Jason Rand, Trinity
Carmen Renfro, St. Raphael
Caroline Robinson, St. Agnes
Nick Rogers, Assumption
Patricia Rogers, Holy Cross
Cara Schaaf, St. Raphael
Meghan Smith, Our Lady of Lourdes
Tyler Spears, St. Xavier
Julie Ann Taafe, Our Lady of Lourdes
Carole Wastog, Mercy
Cassia Wigginton, St. James, Louisville
Rose Willenborg, St. Paul School
Jessica Wimsatt, Mercy
Jon Wiseman, Mercy
Eric Wong, Mercy
Grace Yann, St. Mary
5 years
Christina Ashley, St. Edward School
Jim Austin, Presentation
Kristie Ayre, St. Margaret Mary
Michael Blum, Assumption
Ashley Bottomley, St. Edward
Natalie Bray, Notre Dame
Hannah Bunnell, Notre Dame
Nikki Bussey, St. Margaret Mary
Roquie Carrier, Assumption
Alicia Conliffe, John Paul II
Sarah Eaton, St. Gabriel
Rachel Ellis, St. Michael
Rachel Frantz, Assumption
Jenny Garcia, St. Raphael
Meribel Garcia, Mercy
Evan Gooch, St. Gabriel
Krystal Gootee, St. Augustine School, Lebanon
Olivia Hadorn, St. Gabriel
Tyler Harrison, Trinity
Matt Henson, Notre Dame
China Huddleston, St. Bernard
Jeffrey Hurt, Trinity
Gail King, St. Dominic, Springfield
Brian Kirby, Assumption
Katherine Kuhl, St. Martha
Carrie Laha, Assumption
Cristin Linebach, Holy Trinity
Lindsay Mahoney, Assumption
Katy Mann, Mercy
Molly Mershon, St. Patrick
Zoie Meyer, St. Patrick
Becky Montague, Mercy
Elenin Navarrete, Holy Trinity
Mike O’Connell, St. Raphael
Deanna O’Keefe, St. Albert the Great
Denise Palumbo, St. Joseph, Barstown
Lindsey Peetz, Assumption
Erin Raque, St. Raphael
Kelsey Rhea, St. Gabriel
Katie Riesenberg, St. Edward
Kelli Stanfield, St. Augustine, Lebanon
Nate Stemle, St. Xavier
Meredeth Tapp, Holy Trinity
Timia Taylor, Pitt Academy
Lindsay Wilcox, Notre Dame