Catholic teachers acknowledged as ‘witnesses’ of faith at annual luncheon

The crowd clapped as awards were presented to educators with milestone years of service in Catholic education during a luncheon Oct. 30. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

On Oct. 30, Catholic school educators from across the archdiocese shared conversation and laughter as they gathered for the Archdiocese of Louisville’s annual teacher appreciation luncheon.

The Office of Catholic Schools recognized 197 educators who are celebrating 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 35, 40, 45 and 50 years of service to Catholic schools at the event.

Dr. Mary Beth Bowling, superintendent of schools, expressed her appreciation to the teachers. And she reminded them about the times former students have done the same, sharing how a teacher changed their lives for the better.

“You have totally forgotten, but they haven’t,” said Bowling. “And many times it has to do with the way you share the teachings of Jesus by your words and actions. As we celebrate your accomplishments today, we know that you have been that teacher to many students.”

Teachers at St. Margaret Mary School, Cathy Rueff and Brenda Harrison celebrated 25 and 30 years as Catholic school educators, respectively. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre spoke to the educators as well, sharing a brief story of a Catholic school teacher’s impact on his own life.

“I went to Catholic schools throughout my life,” Archbishop Fabre told the educators. One day in seventh-grade, his teacher pulled him aside, he said.

His teacher said, “I just want to ask you. What is it that you plan to do with your life?”

The teacher when on to ask, he said, “ ‘Do you plan to be a doctor?’ I said no.”

“ ‘A lawyer? And I said no. ‘A teacher?’ I said no.”

Finally, he said, the teacher asked, “ ‘Would you happen to be thinking about being a priest?’ And I said yes.”

“And that was the first time to anyone that I had said that I was interested in becoming a priest,” the archbishop said. The teacher’s response was, “ ‘I think that’s wonderful.’ ”

“It’s something I still remember even to this day,” said Archbishop Fabre.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre smiled as he presented an award acknowledging 20 years of service to Patty Kirchner, a teacher at St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky. on Oct. 30. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

In thanking the teachers for their ministry, he referred to a quote promulgated by St. Paul VI in an apostolic exhortation titled, “Evangelii Nuntiandi” (“Evangelization in the Modern World”), published in 1975. He wrote, “Modern man listens more willingly to witnesses than to teachers, and if he does listen to teachers, it is because they are witnesses.”

Archbishop Fabre added, “So I thank you all very much for being witnesses in so many ways — witnesses that build up the kingdom of God and are an important part in the largest ministry here in the Archdiocese of Louisville, which is our ministry for those students entrusted to Catholic education and faith formation.”

Among those honored was Rose Willenborg, a teacher at St. Paul School who celebrated 10 years of service to the archdiocese. She said her appreciation of Catholic education has only increased as her daughter started school this year.

“Her teachers take care of her like she is their own,” said Willenborg. “She loves school. She comes home talking about the saints, Jesus and Mary.”

Ten years into her career, she remembers why she started: “I’ve always wanted to teach since I was a little girl,” she said.

Martha Tedesco (30 years), left, Sandy Maxted (45 years), Megan Rose (20 years), teachers at Assumption High School, shared a laugh during the luncheon Oct. 30. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Other teachers said they have found greater joy in teaching in a Catholic school setting than they did in other roles.

“I had a previous life in finance, and I love this,” said Ernesto Laspiur, a teacher at Mercy Academy, who celebrated 15 years of service at the luncheon.

“I love the feeling of family, community. The students take care of their school. It’s really a pleasure. We have a good relationship with the students. There’s a lot of respect. Every day, amazing things happen. Every day is really an adventure. I love it,” he said.

Gail King, a teacher at St. Dominic School in Springfield, Ky., celebrated five years of service. An educator for decades, she taught in public schools before becoming a Catholic school teacher. She said that she has loved the transition into Catholic schools.

“You can share your love for Jesus with the kids,” she said. “It makes a world of difference. I love being there.”

St. Martha School teacher Katherine Kuhl, Holy Trinity School Meredeth Tapp and St. Martha teacher Leanne Willen enjoyed conversation following the teacher luncheon Oct. 30. Each was recognized for 5 years of service to the archdiocese, respectively. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

The years of teaching have flown by, said Katherine Kuhl, a teacher at St. Martha School who celebrated five years of service at the celebration. She said her favorite part of the job is the “lightbulb moment” — when a student comprehends a concept she is trying to teach.

At the conclusion of the presentation of awards, the crowd gave a standing ovation for the longest-serving educator, Michael Glaser of St. Xavier High School, who celebrated 50 years of service.

Lindsay Wilcox, a teacher Notre Dame Academy, smiled as she conversed with fellow educators during the luncheon on Oct. 30. Wilcox was acknowledged for her five years of service in Catholic education. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Educators honored for their service are:

50 years

Michael Glaser, St. Xavier High School

45 years

Vicki Johnston, St. Andrew Academy

Sandy Maxted, Assumption High School

40 years

Dr. Rick Blackwell, DeSales High School

Susan Singer, St. Aloysius School

Beth Turpin, Mercy Academy

35 years

Pat Barnett, Sacred Heart Academy

Michelle Cornwell, St. Gabriel School

Shannon Davison, Sacred Heart Academy

Lisa Duffy, Notre Dame Academy

Judy Fieldhouse, Assumption

Mary French, Holy Trinity School

John Jefferson, St. Xavier

Emily McCarty, Holy Spirit School

Julie Motiff, Our Lady of Lourdes School

Lisa Mullaney, Holy Spirit

Eddie Rudolph, Trinity

Jody Schaefer, Assumption

30 years

Charlotte Colley, St. Margaret Mary School

Paul Diehl, Trinity

Brenda Harrison, St. Margaret Mary

Katie Hughbanks, Assumption

Mary Keele, John Paul II Academy

James Kraeszig, St. Xavier

Matt Manning, Trinity

Stasia Polston, Assumption

Andy Shulten, St. Xavier

Martha Tedesco, Assumption

25 years

Debbie Abbott, St. Albert the Great

Deanna Askin, Our Lady of Lourdes

Ann Brabec-Church, Our Lady of Lourdes

Patrick Chitwood, St. Xavier

Jennie Condra, St. Raphael School

Shannon Dauenhauer, St. Martha School

Christa Fackler, Assumption

Tricia Forde, Sacred Heart Model School

Carey Given, Holy Trinity

Kellie Hood, Ascension School

Susan Jaffe, St. Xavier

Benjamin Jankowski, St. Xavier

Catie Jones, St. Francis of Assisi School

Daivie Kay, Notre Dame

Kristi Kelly, St. Mary Academy

Donna Laemmle, St. Margaret Mary

Jennifer Martin, St. Xavier

Michele Metcalfe, St. Xavier

Patrick Miller, St. Joseph School, Bardstown

Kevin Payne, St. Xavier

Lisa Platt, Our Lady of Lourdes

Cathy Rueff, St. Margaret Mary

Amy Sample, St. Xavier

Jennifer Schulz, St. Gabriel

Gioconda Sparling, Trinity

Shelley Strong, Sacred Heart Academy

Barry Swearingen, Trinity

Dr. Danielle Wiegandt, Holy Cross High School

Mary Ann Zurlage, Holy Spirit

20 years

Aaron Abell, St. Xavier

Mary Heather Adam, St. Agnes

Donna Allen, St. Gregory School

John Baldwin, Trinity

Rhonda Canary, St. Aloysius

Susan Delk, St. Margaret Mary

Marcia Dunlap, Notre Dame

Kelly Durrett, St. Raphael

Carrie Foster, St. Xavier

Donna Franklin, St. Martha

Margaret Graves, Presentation Academy

Stephanie Heitz, Mercy

Scott Holzknecht, Trinity

Nicole Hubbs, Sacred Heart Model School

Patty Kirchner, St. James School, Elizabethtown

Jennifer Love, Sacred Heart Academy

Dan McCue, St. Xavier

Angie Moth, St. Margaret Mary

Kathleen Nilsen, St. Patrick

Jeff Noe, Trinity

Megan Rose, Assumption

Melissa Schoenbachler, Mercy

Robert Schweitzer, St. Xavier

15 years

Lou Armstrong, Assumption

Aida Batiste, Sacred Heart Academy

Pat Burton, Mercy

Jan Church, Sacred Heart Model School

Sallie Cunningham, Sacred Heart Academy

Jeremy Grimes, St. Agnes

Paul Houpt, DeSales

Todd Larkin, St. Xavier

Ernesto Laspiur, Mercy

Mary Lipscomb, Assumption

Chris Luken, Trinity

Julie Melder, Holy Trinity

Carey Ogburn, Assumption

Terry Rogan, St. Gregory

Andrea Ruley, Sacred Heart Academy

Johanna Schrage, Assumption

Katie Spenlay, Sacred Heart Model School

Betheny Tems, Our Lady of Lourdes

Jill Vittitow, St. Joseph, Bardstown

Jessica Vivona, St. Xavier

Audrey Voit, Holy Spirit

Kelly Young, Sacred Heart Model School

Amy Zuccaro, Trinity

10 years

Dana Bale, St. Martha

Kristal Bruce, St. Patrick

Chad Carpenter, Trinity

Jay Cobb, Trinity

Joanne Deam, St. Mary

Jenni Dodge, St. Nicholas Academy

Christina Dowell, St. Stephen Martyr School

Lindsey Duncan, St. Agnes

Melissa Fette, Assumption

Tara Gittings, St. Bernard School

Cathy Graas, St. Martha

Jesse Harrod, Sacred Heart Academy

Shawn Hoffman, St. Michael

Kristopher Horton, St. Xavier

Ashley Humphrey, DeSales

Lisa Hunter, St. James, Louisville

Donna Jackel, Ascension

Mary Lang, Assumption

Kristen Marry, Mercy

Maggie McKune, Holy Trinity

Chloe Mitchell, Holy Trinity

Erin Monfort, St. Rita School

Lisa Moretti, Holy Trinity

Tricia Payne, Bethlehem High School

Randy Perkins, Trinity

Jason Rand, Trinity

Carmen Renfro, St. Raphael

Caroline Robinson, St. Agnes

Nick Rogers, Assumption

Patricia Rogers, Holy Cross

Cara Schaaf, St. Raphael

Meghan Smith, Our Lady of Lourdes

Tyler Spears, St. Xavier

Julie Ann Taafe, Our Lady of Lourdes

Carole Wastog, Mercy

Cassia Wigginton, St. James, Louisville

Rose Willenborg, St. Paul School

Jessica Wimsatt, Mercy

Jon Wiseman, Mercy

Eric Wong, Mercy

Grace Yann, St. Mary

5 years

Christina Ashley, St. Edward School

Jim Austin, Presentation

Kristie Ayre, St. Margaret Mary

Michael Blum, Assumption

Ashley Bottomley, St. Edward

Natalie Bray, Notre Dame

Hannah Bunnell, Notre Dame

Nikki Bussey, St. Margaret Mary

Roquie Carrier, Assumption

Alicia Conliffe, John Paul II

Sarah Eaton, St. Gabriel

Rachel Ellis, St. Michael

Rachel Frantz, Assumption

Jenny Garcia, St. Raphael

Meribel Garcia, Mercy

Evan Gooch, St. Gabriel

Krystal Gootee, St. Augustine School, Lebanon

Olivia Hadorn, St. Gabriel

Tyler Harrison, Trinity

Matt Henson, Notre Dame

China Huddleston, St. Bernard

Jeffrey Hurt, Trinity

Gail King, St. Dominic, Springfield

Brian Kirby, Assumption

Katherine Kuhl, St. Martha

Carrie Laha, Assumption

Cristin Linebach, Holy Trinity

Lindsay Mahoney, Assumption

Katy Mann, Mercy

Molly Mershon, St. Patrick

Zoie Meyer, St. Patrick

Becky Montague, Mercy

Elenin Navarrete, Holy Trinity

Mike O’Connell, St. Raphael

Deanna O’Keefe, St. Albert the Great

Denise Palumbo, St. Joseph, Barstown

Lindsey Peetz, Assumption

Erin Raque, St. Raphael

Kelsey Rhea, St. Gabriel

Katie Riesenberg, St. Edward

Kelli Stanfield, St. Augustine, Lebanon

Nate Stemle, St. Xavier

Meredeth Tapp, Holy Trinity

Timia Taylor, Pitt Academy

Lindsay Wilcox, Notre Dame