Catholic Services Appeal breaks record

In May, the 2022 Catholic Services Appeal surpassed its monetary and participation goals, having collected more than $4.1 million from 11,280 donors and recording the third largest appeal in history.

But by the end of June, a new record had been set.

“This is the largest amount we have ever raised for CSA,” said Melissa Herberger, coordinator of the appeal. To date, $4,169,163 has been collected from 11,545 participants.

The previous record was set in 2017, according to Herberger. This year’s appeal collected $20,000 more than that year’s total.

When the appeal launched in October 2022, Herberger said she wasn’t sure what to expect — between the economy and financial hardship folks have faced, she just hoped the appeal reached its goal.

“So to not only reach our goal but pass it and have a record-breaking CSA was humbling,” she said. “That people are believing in our mission, I’m speechless. It’s a very joyous moment.”

Herberger expressed gratitude for the pastors, pastoral administrators and parish staff members for promoting the CSA to parishioners.

“They’re the ones really out there promoting Catholic Services Appeal to parishioners and really talking about CSA and what it is CSA supports — over 100 programs and ministries alive and visible in all 110 parishes. It’s really thanks to all our pastors and their staff.”

She believes this year’s appeal was especially successful not only because parishioners recognize the ways it supports every parish, but also because they see how impactful it can be.

“You think, ‘the world needs Christ so much right now.’ And when you see so many people being so supportive of the CSA and wanting to bring Christ to others, it’s very inspiring to know there are so many people who want to make sure there’s Christ in the lives of our brothers and sisters.”