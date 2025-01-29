Students, parents and teachers consider: How can you tell your school is Catholic?

In anticipation of National Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, students, parents and teachers from Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic schools were asked to reflect on the following question. “How can you tell your school is a Catholic school?”

Following is a sampling of their responses:

Amauria Johnson, St. Edward School

I can tell my school is a Catholic school because I feel like Jesus is always with me, and I feel safe and protected. I listen to my religion teacher tell us about God, and I see crosses everywhere in the school. The teachers are kind, loving and caring. We always have Mass on Wednesday, and Father Scott teaches us more about Jesus and the Bible when he visits our classes. I love St. Edward School!

Chasity Livers, administration, Bethlehem High School

“Bethlehem High School’s Catholic identity shines through in our daily practices, environment and values. The hallways are full of flyers for our various school-wide service projects, student and teacher-created Catholic artwork and students waiting their turn for Reconciliation in our campus chapel with our on-campus chaplain, Father Kirby Rust. Our classrooms provide daily prayer routines as well as classes centered on Catholic teachings and scripture. Within our local community, we celebrate Mass, liturgical seasons and Catholic heritage celebrations throughout the year. Bethlehem High School creates a faith-centered environment that blends academics with spiritual development.”

Alaina Smith, Corpus Christi Classical Academy

I can tell Corpus Christi Classical Academy is a Catholic school because we learn the truth of

our faith. Every morning, we pray the rosary and every Tuesday, we have Mass and the

option to go to Confession.

Sarah James, board member, St. Nicholas Academy

“We incorporate prayer into our daily routine, celebrate Mass weekly as a school community and we have a strong focus on Catholic values and teachings integrated into our curriculum.”

Arianna Miller, St. Albert the Great School

You can tell our school is Catholic because we have a great priest. He makes kids and parents laugh. He is always smiling. We have a beautiful prayer garden. I love it because it has all of God’s creations. We also have a cross in every room.

Katie Moore, administration, Holy Trinity School – Clifton

“As a new employee of the archdiocese and coming from a public school system, the thing that stands out to me the most … is the fact that we take the time each week to attend Mass together as a school family. Each week, I am in awe to have the opportunity for my faith to be incorporated with my profession in this way.”

Audrey Sturgeon, St. Bernard School

I can tell my school is a Catholic school by the way the school shows its positivity and care to the students. The staff at St. Bernard show their love like how Jesus would to others. They spread kindness and help students if they need it.

Derek McKinney, Bethlehem High School

I can tell Bethlehem is a Catholic school because I am encouraged to pray throughout the school day. My teachers connect Catholic beliefs to the lessons they are teaching. I am constantly reminded that my faith is the most important part of my life.

Emmanuella Okafor, St. Margaret Mary School

I know that my school is a Catholic school because we are all God’s creation. We

have a religion class at school where we learn all things about God, we learn how

to live our lives faithfully. I can tell that my school is a Catholic school because in each

class, there is a cross that hangs up on the wall.

Denis Littrell, board member, Holy Spirit School

“The word catholic from its Greek, non-proper noun term means “all-inclusive” and “the people of God.” The word also refers to community and tradition. This is what we saw in Holy Spirit Church prior to becoming parishioners. We felt a powerful sense of community, the embodiment of inclusiveness, all steeped in convention.”

Hudson Petty, Holy Spirit School

From the moment I step into the school at 7:35 am., I feel Christ around me. I see him in the building, the students, the teachers and even the assignments I’m given.

Kristen Jones, parent and teacher, St. Margaret Mary School

“Students are attending Mass every week, both as a school and as individual grades. There are projects in the halls showcasing that the students are learning about the saints. Our Second Step program encourages acts of service during the school year. Our student choir rejoices in the music of the Lord each week as well as sharing their gifts in the community, whether it be during performances at the mall or during Mass of the Air. As a parent, my children come home and repeat the lessons they’ve learned as well as demonstrate compassion and true love of others”.

Keegan Kline, St. Xavier High School

I think that going to a Catholic school such as St. X encourages a young man to lead a life that

Jesus would be proud of. … Going through school I have learned how to act and how I should

carry myself, and it has prepared me for life in many ways. St. X has taught me that I should

always help a brother in need of help or anyone who I see struggling.

Jeniffer Proffitt, parent, St. Martha School

“St. Martha strives to build a strong foundation of Catholicism through weekly Mass, education on Catholic rituals and overall embodiment of the Catholic mission.”

Angela B. Taylor, parent, Notre Dame Academy

“Notre Dame Academy is centered on the life of Christ and the Catholic faith. One could identify NDA as a Catholic school by its commitment to the Catholic values of justice and service. Each grade has partnered with a foundation and/or charity in an effort to make a difference in the community. Our students learn the value of giving back and volunteering — a very important social teaching of the Catholic faith.”

Amanda Lynch, parent, St. Stephen Martyr School

“I can tell St. Stephen Martyr is a Catholic school in how my children talk about God and prayer at home. It confirms that Catholic identity is being discussed and how to live a life serving others. Our children discuss the stories in the Bible and how to relate them to everyday life.”

Landry Burba, St. Paul School

I can tell my school is a Catholic school because we wear nice uniforms to school, and we pray before we eat snacks and lunch. And we go to church with our prayer partners.

Rebecca Slahta, parent, St. Edward School

“I believe the way our school community watches over and helps one another whenever one of us is in need embodies the Christian spirit. Also, our strong commitment to community service and social justice bears testament to our Catholic foundation.”

Laney Schmitt, Holy Trinity School – St. Matthews

I have learned so much about my faith and how God is with me always, but the most important thing I have learned is that Catholicism also means family. Our school makes me feel safe to be myself and embrace my love for God.

Karen Smith, parent, Corpus Christi Classical Academy

“Daily rosary, prayers, literature and Mass are just a few reasons we know Corpus Christi is Catholic! Every day, the school incorporates virtues that will not only help my children to become closer to God but also help them learn about their faith. This school offers so much more than I could have ever dreamed of for my children. They are helping my children become saints and I could not be more grateful.”

Mallory Hoover, Presentation Academy

We have daily prayer, and by listening to God’s word, we allow God to empower us in our studies and actions throughout the day. By going to Mass as a school community, participating in retreats, learning in theology classes and growing from service opportunities, it’s clear that our Catholic faith is everywhere — including, of course, in the cross that blesses our campus above our beloved tower.

April Bockelman, parent, St. Bernard School

“You can tell St. Bernard is a Catholic school because of our emphasis on community, compassion and service. There is a strong emphasis on serving others, often through organized volunteer programs and charity initiatives.”

Shyloh Williams, Holy Trinity School – Clifton

I know I go to a Catholic school because of the prayers. Doing morning and afternoon prayers helps remind us to be kind and help others, even if it’s something as small as picking up a pencil, it really is kind. I know I go to a Catholic school because of the Eucharist. The Eucharist is another reminder that Jesus and God love us.

Kristie Ayre, parent, St. Margaret Mary School, Trinity High School and Sacred Heart Academy

“I can tell St. Margaret Mary, Trinity, and Sacred Heart are Catholic schools because they are deeply rooted in a strong sense of community and service, with a foundation of Catholic values. These schools have been committed to guiding my children with kindness, compassion and a commitment to their growth and well-being. By fostering an environment rooted in these principles, these Catholic schools strive to instill in them a deep sense of respect, responsibility and care for others, while supporting their development as individuals of character and faith.”

Kelly Kirwin, teacher, Assumption High School

“Outside the doors of Assumption High School, a subtle cross embedded in our emblematic “A” identifies us as Catholic. Step inside, a visitor sees and feels our welcoming Catholic community. While crucifixes adorn each classroom wall, morning prayer re-centers us and reminds us where two or three are gathered, God is there. School Masses celebrate our community’s chance to live the Gospel. … We put God’s love into action serving our community: the elderly; people with special needs; anyone poor of spirit, body or mind. We serve humbly in the neighborhood or on mission trips. In turn, our community’s faith grows when we engage in retreats, reminded that we are made in God’s image and likeness.”

Nick Lococo, Trinity High School

When I look around the hallways and classrooms of Trinity High School, I can tell that my school is Catholic. Between the religious imagery on the walls, to the Catholicism, theology and community service, curriculum in the classroom, every student is given an opportunity to grow in their connection with God.

Caroline Allen, teacher, Holy Trinity School

“The students and faculty are actively praying, reading Scripture, and discussing faith on a daily basis at school. Religion is consistently embedded throughout our curriculum and we attend Mass as a school every week.”

Vicki Bryan, teacher, Our Lady of Lourdes School

“When someone walks into Our Lady of Lourdes School, they know immediately that we are a Catholic School! A visitor would notice our prayers and religious instruction. We have many religious events and activities, as well as symbols and artwork throughout our school. Our moral education and focus on community service are a very special part of our school.”

Amelia Flynn, teacher, Presentation Academy

“We are a welcoming community that celebrates our diversity, including race, ethnicity, socioeconomics, family structure, geography and religion. You can tell that Pres is a Catholic school because of this mission and the day-to-day work that faculty, staff, students and families at Pres put in to make Pres a true community where students can be themselves and hone their gifts and talents as they become women leaders in the community.”

Jennie Meirose, parent and teacher, St. Xavier High School

“There are the daily routines we have established, where we turn to prayer before beginning content or celebrating Mass together. My students request time to reflect on Sunday readings together, pray the Examen or even celebrate a liturgical season or feast day as a class. In times that are trying, though, is where I always recognize the Catholic identity underlying all we do. If a student loses a loved one, our community lifts him up in prayer or asks to go the chapel to spend some time together, for example. In those moments, when we recognize another person suffering or in need, our faith gives us the language and ritual needed to meet that person in their pain.”

Angie Poole, teacher, St. Athanasius School

“The fact that our school is a “Catholic” school is very evident in its ambiance. Our school fosters love, respect, and community. Students are warm and welcoming. Everyone feels a part of our school. Furthermore, there is respect between students, teachers and families. All this aids in the students feeling safe, supported, and loved, which is necessary for learning to take place.

Juan Messier and Lucy De La Vega, parents, St. Mary Academy

“Every day, we know our children are loved, cared for and supported by their teachers and the amazing staff. They are constantly encouraged to be their best selves, to explore and develop their unique talents, all while learning what it means to be disciples of God — through the sacraments, but also through their daily actions. We are so grateful for the positive, faith-filled environment that St. Mary Academy provides.”