Catholic schools offer open houses

Catholic schools have shared their plans to hold open houses, which offer opportunities for students and their families to visit school campuses.

This listing will be updated as additional events are announced:

High schools:

Assumption High School, 2170 Tyler Lane, will host an open house Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Presentation Academy, 861 South Fourth Street, will host an open house Nov. 9 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

St. Xavier High School, 1609 Poplar Level Road, will host an open house Nov. 10 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Trinity High School, 4011 Shelbyville Road, will host an open house Nov. 10 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mercy Academy, 5801 Fegenbush Lane, will host an open house Nov. 10 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

DeSales High School, 425 W. Kenwood Drive, will host an open house Nov. 17 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Sacred Heart Academy, 3175 Lexington Road, will host an open house Nov. 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Holy Cross High School, 5144 Dixie Highway, will host an open house Nov. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Bethlehem High School, 309 West Stephen Foster Avenue, Bardstown, Ky., will host an open house Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grade school:



St. Mary Academy, 11311 St. Mary Lane, will host an open house on Nov. 10 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more and register, visit: https://stb2008.org/open-house or contact Julie Speer, Director of Communications & Admissions at julie.speer@saintmaryacademy.com.