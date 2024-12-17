Catholic school students give back

This winter, Catholic school students collected items for people in need and found other ways to serve the community.
- Holy Cross High School collected nearly 3,700 pairs of socks for people who visit the Franciscan Kitchen for a meal.
- Presentation Academy students wrote more than 400 Christmas cards to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth and residents of Nazareth Home facilities.
- Assumption High School students collected cans of food to be distributed by Dare to Care.
- Our Lady of Lourdes School students collected toys for families in need this holiday season, in partnership with Catholic Charities of Louisville.
- Sacred Heart Academy students delivered more than 2,000 gifts from the Sister Brendan Appalachian Gift Drive to Kermit, W.Va. Students “unloaded all of the gifts at Christian Help, played with the kids in the ABLE Families afterschool program, and volunteered at Breakfast with Santa at a local church,” according to the school.
- St. Xavier High School collected more than 1,000 toys for Toys for Tots.
- St. Agnes School collected new and used winter coats, winter hats, gloves and scarves.
- St. Joseph School in Bardstown, Ky., raised over $20,000 to benefit St. Francis Xavier Church and School in Acul Samedi, Haiti — its “sister” parish and school. St. Joseph student Sebastian Whitson hand-crafted more than 300 wood cross ornaments, which were painted, decorated and sold by the students. Fifth-grade students also collected coins and hosted a bake sale, a lemonade stand and a hot chocolate stand to raise funds.
- St. Martha School students collected items for the Giving Tree.
- St. Michael School collected socks for the St. Nick Fund.
- St. Paul School collaborated with the fire department to collect food items for local families in need.
- St. Rita School partnered with Wrapped in God’s Warmth to collect donations for “cold weather kits,” which included scarves, hats, gloves, blankets and snacks.
- Holy Trinity School hosted a service-learning drive. Students’ families collected more than 2,500 items for local charities. Students then sorted and packed the donations into themed bags for the charities to easily distribute. Recipients included: the Animal Care Society, the Schuhmann Center, Sister Visitor Center, Fr. Jack Jones Food Pantry, the Golden Arrow, assisted living facilities, Catholic Charities’ Presents with a Purpose, St. Vincent DePaul’s Santa Shop and Nazareth Home.