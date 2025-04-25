Catholic school students excel in state science and engineering fair 

Catholic high school and middle school students were among the winners in the Kentucky State Science and Engineering Fair held on March 29 at Eastern Kentucky University.

The following students were recognized for their projects in the high school division:

Rihaan Kapoor, Trinity High School, first place in physics and astronomy

Todd Niemann, St. Xavier High School, second place in engineering technology, statics and dynamics

The following students from St. Francis of Assisi School were recognized in various categories in the junior division:

Animal sciences: Carol Erwin won first and Davis Sprague placed second.

Biomedical engineering: Gabe Galla won first.

Cellular and molecular biology: Amelia Turner won first, Harper Joaquin was second and Maura Keeley-Fine placed third.

Chemistry: Henry Burket won first.

Computational biology and bioinformatics: Tyler Head won first.

Earth and environmental science: Jake Koerber placed second and John Kipp took third.

Embedded systems: Olivia Naidu placed third.

Engineering technology: Statics and Dynamics: Ben Given won first.

Materials science: Andrew Mayer won first.

Plant sciences: Paddy Weyland won first and Roger Quarles won third.

Robotics and intelligent Machines: Sarah Jacob won third.

Systems software: Max Dunn won first and Eric Gregory won second.

Technology enhances the arts: Henry Buchenberger won first.

Translational medical science: Catherine Burket won first and Caroline Kenney placed second.

St. Francis of Assisi students also won special awards:

Ben Given, winner of U.S. Air Force Award Grades 6-8.

Eric Gregory, winner of Navy Marine Corps Excellence in Research Award Grades 6-8.

Jack Cornett, Max Dunn, Chase Gratz, Olivia Naidu, Amelia Turner and Miles Williams won the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovator Challenge.

For a full listing, including project titles, visit kysciencefair.org/2025-ky-sef-award-winners.