Catholic Charities to host Faith Fair Sept. 26

Ashley Steimel clapped after spinning the cake wheel at the agency’s Food and Faith Fair Sept. 28, 2021, at Holy Family Church’s Saffin Center, 3938 Poplar Level Road. (Record File Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Catholic Charities of Louisville will hold a Faith Fair from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 26 at Holy Family Church, 3940 Poplar Level Road.

The event aims to “engage and educate archdiocesan staff and parishioners about how Catholic Charities engages, empowers and strengthens others by using powerful tools to help faith communities grow,” said an announcement from the organizers.

Participants will meet members of the staff, including those working in the anti-trafficking Bahkita Empowerment Initiative, Migration and Refugee Services and the Common Table culinary arts training program. They will also learn various ways in which to get involved, the announcement said.

Common Table will provide soup and bread for those in attendance.