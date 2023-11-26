Catholic Charities seeks volunteer ombudsman

Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program is seeking volunteers.

Individuals can volunteer to become a certified volunteer ombudsman or a “friendly visitor.”

The certified volunteer ombudsman advocates for residents living in long-term care facilities while a friendly visitor “spends time talking with residents and brightening their day in an informal way,” according to an announcement from the agency.

Catholic Charities will provide training and accompany volunteers, the announcement said.

The ombudsman program “strengthens the voices of those in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities by working on their behalf to resolve care concerns, educating them on their rights and advocating for improved quality of life for all residents in long-term care,” said the announcement.To learn more, visit https://cclou.org/long-term-care-ombudsman/ or call 637-9786.