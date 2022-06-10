Representatives from Catholic Charities of Louisville offered an information session to parishioners of St. Monica Church and St. Thomas Church in Bardstown June 5.

Participants heard presentations and watched videos giving them an overview of the Charities programs that are available in Bardstown and Nelson County, according to an announcement from the agency.

The presentations included information about the Bahkita Empowerment Initiative which serves survivors of human trafficking and the Long-Term Care Ombudsman program which serves the elderly in long-term care facilities.

During the presentation, participants were able to ask questions and sign up to volunteer. Those who attended were treated to soup and bread prepared by students in Catholic Charities’ Common Table culinary arts program.