Catholic Charities celebrates World Refugee Day

Sonya Bastola, right, posed for a photo with her mother during a World Refugee Day celebration at Catholic Charities of Louisville’s St. Anthony Campus June 20. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Migration and Refugee Services hosted a World Refugee Day celebration June 20 at its St. Anthony Campus at 22nd and Market Streets.

Close to 300 people, including refugees wearing brightly colored traditional clothing, volunteers and members of the wider community participated. The festivities included cultural dances, music, games and food.

Burundi dancers performed a traditional dance during a World Refugee Day celebration at Catholic Charities of Louisville’s St. Anthony Campus June 20. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Colin Triplett, director of Migration and Refugee Services, said the annual event serves as a time to reflect.

“Every World Refugee Day, I reflect on the clients that have made it” to the United States, said Triplett. “For each one who has made it, there might be 1,000 still waiting to come.”

Gesturing into the crowd, Triplett pointed out the host of volunteers sitting at tables chatting and sharing food with refugee families. “It’s pretty awesome,” he said. “It’s a real community.”

Jessica Garcia, right, had a henna design applied to her hand by artist Jessi Kay during a World Refugee Day celebration at Catholic Charities of Louisville’s St. Anthony Campus June 20. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Children dressed in traditional Nepalese clothing waited in line as Terry Kelley twisted balloons to make a flower during a World Refugee Day celebration at Catholic Charities of Louisville’s St. Anthony Campus June 20. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)