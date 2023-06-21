Catholic Charities celebrates World Refugee Day

Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Migration and Refugee Services hosted a World Refugee Day celebration June 20 at its St. Anthony Campus at 22nd and Market Streets.
Close to 300 people, including refugees wearing brightly colored traditional clothing, volunteers and members of the wider community participated. The festivities included cultural dances, music, games and food.
Colin Triplett, director of Migration and Refugee Services, said the annual event serves as a time to reflect.
“Every World Refugee Day, I reflect on the clients that have made it” to the United States, said Triplett. “For each one who has made it, there might be 1,000 still waiting to come.”
Gesturing into the crowd, Triplett pointed out the host of volunteers sitting at tables chatting and sharing food with refugee families. “It’s pretty awesome,” he said. “It’s a real community.”