Catholic Charities of Louisville is in need of back-to-school supplies for its yearly giveaway and is accepting donations through July 26.

The agency is inviting parishes and members of the community to hold supply drives to collect the following items:

Plain backpacks

Wide-ruled notebooks

College-ruled notebooks

Packs of wide-ruled loose-leaf paper

Packs of college-ruled loose-leaf paper

Two-pocket folders

Pens, pencils, pencil-end erasers

Colored pencils

Crayola crayons

Washable markers

Calculators

Highlighters

Pencil pouches

Glue sticks

Scissors

Catholic Charities will provide back-to-school supplies to almost 700 children this year, including children of resettled refugee families, children in west Louisville and children of families being served by any of the agency’s programs.

To schedule a time to drop off items, contact the agency at 637-9786 or at aflores@archlou.org.