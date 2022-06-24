Catholic Charities of Louisville is in need of back-to-school supplies for its yearly giveaway and is accepting donations through July 26.
The agency is inviting parishes and members of the community to hold supply drives to collect the following items:
- Plain backpacks
- Wide-ruled notebooks
- College-ruled notebooks
- Packs of wide-ruled loose-leaf paper
- Packs of college-ruled loose-leaf paper
- Two-pocket folders
- Pens, pencils, pencil-end erasers
- Colored pencils
- Crayola crayons
- Washable markers
- Calculators
- Highlighters
- Pencil pouches
- Glue sticks
- Scissors
Catholic Charities will provide back-to-school supplies to almost 700 children this year, including children of resettled refugee families, children in west Louisville and children of families being served by any of the agency’s programs.
To schedule a time to drop off items, contact the agency at 637-9786 or at aflores@archlou.org.