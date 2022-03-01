Artefact Ensemble, which recently performed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, will present “In the Beginning” March 19 at 8 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St.

The performance will feature sacred choral works by Arvo Pärt, Francis Poulenc, Alfred Schnittke, Benedict Sheehan and Aaron Copland, including his setting of the first two chapters of Genesis.

The ensemble will perform under the direction of GRAMMY-nominated conductor and composer Benedict Sheehan.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased by visiting artefactensemble.org/events.