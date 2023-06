Carmelite Sister Anne Avery, an infirmarian, dies at 90

Discalced Carmelite Sister Anne Avery of the Holy Spirit, formerly Sister Carlyn Lou Avery, died June 25 at Nazareth Home Clifton. She was 90 and in her 70th year of religious life.

Sister Avery entered the Carmelites on September 25, 1953 and made her first vows on April 1, 1955. She made solemn vows on April 1, 1958.

She served her community as an infirmarian taking “great care” of the sisters when they were sick.

Sister Avery moved to Nazareth Home in 2015 when the Monastery of Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph, on Newburg Road, closed.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Father Joseph Merkt on June 27 at the Nazareth Home’s chapel. Sister Avery was buried in the Carmelite Cemetery on Newburg Road.