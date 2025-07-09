Care for Creation — Creating connections for creation care

Sister Carol Curtis

“Towards an ever-wider ‘We’ ” — this theme of Pope Francis came to mind as people gathered with animated conversation at the recent Archdiocese of Louisville “Laudato Si’ ” 10th anniversary celebrations.

Parishes, schools, Scouts, religious communities and other organizations hosted displays highlighting their creation care efforts. The event offered common ground for an emergent Archdiocesan Creation Care Network to recognize itself in each other. “Everything is connected” is a Laudato Si’ mantra, but in Louisville, our relationships intertwine with all the vigor of wild grape vine.

In his talk, Dan Misleh of Catholic Climate Covenant noted that in the 2023 apostolic exhortation “Laudate Deum,” Pope Francis took the global community to task for not addressing the urgent climate crisis.

Decades ago, I remember discussing global warming in high school. Later, while a Peace Corps volunteer in West Africa, I witnessed its impact in villages struggling to survive recurrent drought and desertification.

On recent service trips, I saw the reality of lost lives, homes and livelihoods in Appalachian communities devastated by flood.

Yet, I have also been surprised to see strip-mined land now green with orchards, Black Hawk helicopters delivering essential supplies to mountain hamlets isolated by floods, and solar-powered wells providing water to villages.

At the 10th anniversary celebrations in Louisville and Bardstown, our diverse, intergenerational, intertwining, home-grown “Laudato Si’ ” was on full display.

I am grateful that as we commemorated the anniversary, we could also celebrate the recognition of Creation care as a ministry under the Office of Faith Formation.

The encyclical reminds us in paragraph 217, “Living our vocation to be protectors of God’s handiwork is essential to a life of virtue; it is not an optional or a secondary aspect of our Christian experience.”

The Creation Care Network, launched earlier this year, aims to vitalize and connect the grassroots efforts of parishes, schools, families and organizations.

The close of our Laudato Si’ celebration offered the opportunity for persons to share their own Creation care efforts. Boldly, the first voice was that of a young girl in her school uniform who spoke of picking up litter in her neighborhood, packing sandwiches for the homeless and being on the school Green Team.

Afterwards, as I packed up a table display, a man mentioned that I had worked with him and his young daughter at the Beargrass Creek Cleanup for Earth Day.

This conscientious care accompanies the love and joy we share in our Common Home. Pope Francis tells us to be attuned to the “mystical meaning” to be found in creation; so did a preschool prophet who called out as I dug in the garden, “I hope you find a treasure!”

Earthen vessels that we are, we each hold a treasure. May God’s good Creation inspire each of us to kind and creative living. Be praised, my Lord.

Ursuline Sister Carol Curtis is the “Laudato Si’ Promoter” for the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville.