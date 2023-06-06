Camp Africa Evolve to take place June 12-July 14

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will offer Camp Africa Evolve from June 12 to July 14 at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway.

The five-week program, offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., is for students entering first through sixth grade and will offer academic enrichment opportunities and cultural arts experiences from an Africentric perspective, according to an announcement from the Office of Multicultural Ministry.

The camp is being offered through a partnership with Evolve502, a local nonprofit whose mission is to create educational opportunities for young people, according to its website.

For more information, contact the Catholic Enrichment Center at 776-0262.