Bulletin Board — September 5, 2024

SERVICES and DEVOTIONS

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate a Mass for Peace in Our Communities at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8.

The archbishop is also calling members of the faithful to observe a day of prayer for peace on Sept. 9, the feast of St. Peter Claver, whose feast day “is an occasion for heightened prayer and action to strive for peace in our communities,” according to the U.S. bishops’ website.

Resources for observing the feast day are available at www.usccb.org/committees/ad-hoc-committee-against-racism/feast-st-peter-claver.

St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, will host a St. Thérèse Healing Novena with Mass and blessing with a relic at 5 p.m. and confession at 6 p.m. starting Sept. 22.

The novena will conclude with a Mass of Thanksgiving celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre on Oct. 1.

Prayer intentions will include addiction, loss of a loved one, mental illnesses, chronic and terminal illnesses and an end to war. For more information, contact Kelly Evans or Father Michael Schultz, associate pastor, at 425-3940.

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will host “Awaken,” a night of adoration and music, on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. followed by a potluck dinner and discussion at 7 p.m.

The discussion will focus on the call to become eucharistic missionaries in the third year of the National Eucharistic Revival. For more information, contact Holly Smith at hsmith@stmm.org.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated Sept. 15 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. in the Ursuline Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. No registration is necessary.

RETREATS

Rachel’s Vineyard is offering a post-abortion healing retreat for men and women suffering from the emotional and spiritual wounds of abortion Oct. 11-13 in Owensboro, Ky. Contact Rita at 270-474-4707 or email retreats@hopeafterabortion.com to register or learn more.

The Family and Life Ministries Office will offer a spiritual retreat for maturing adults, titled “Aging with Grace and Dignity,” on Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road. Space is limited. Register by contacting Denise at dbouchard@archlou.org or 471-2289. The cost is $20 to attend, and includes a continental breakfast and lunch.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be held Sept. 11 at noon at the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. The speaker will be Donna Moir, head basketball coach at Sacred Heart Academy. Lunch is $9. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 16 at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 West Broadway. Deacon James Turner will be the speaker. Club members will tour the center and the adjacent St. Martin de Porres Church.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. Reservations are required by Sept. 10. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

The Benedictine Oblates, Louisville Chapter, will meet on Sept. 15 at 3 p.m. in the parish center at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane. Benedictine Brother Zachary Wilberding will be in attendance. The meeting will conclude with Vespers followed by light refreshments. All are invited.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY

Catholic Charities’ Migration and Refugee Services is in need of volunteers to pick up and deliver groceries for newly arrived families. Volunteers are also needed to transport clients to cash their first checks. If interested, contact cclvolunteer@archlou.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

The Family and Life Ministries Office will offer “The Journey of Hope Post-Divorce Healing Program,” an eight-week-long program, beginning Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. The sessions will meet at the Maloney room of Flaget Hall at St. Joseph Church in Bardstown, Ky., 110 North Fifth Street. Individuals who cannot attend all eight sessions are still invited to participate as their schedule permits. There is no cost to attend. For more information, contact family@archlou.org or call Henry at 349-2922.

St. John Paul II Church will host a free eight-week Grief Recovery Program beginning on Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. in the Parish Life Center, 3539 Goldsmith Lane. The program is open to those who have suffered a significant loss, either recently or long ago, according to an announcement from the parish. The program “focuses on suffering and loss and positive ways to move forward,” the announcement said. For more information, contact Pattie Filley, LCSW and certified grief specialist, at 459-4251, ext. 24.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is Sept. 11 and the topic is, “Speak Up! Overcoming Challenges of Advocacy.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

Walking Through Grief, a 10-week support group for people grieving the death of someone close, began Aug. 20 and is offered via Zoom and in person.

The group, which is free and open to all, meets on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, in the Spirituality Center. To register or receive a Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588 or druiz@stmm.org.

DivorceCare, a free 13-week seminar and support group for separated or divorced people, is being offered by Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Aug. 28 to Nov. 20.

Participants may join at any time. Register at divorcecare.org. For more information, contact Dana Eckert at 896-0241 or danae@ourlourdes.org.

HERE AND THERE

Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road, will host its 18th Community Health and Safety Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 29. The event, open to the public, will feature more than 60 exhibitors, free refreshments and door prizes. Flu and covid vaccines by Walgreens and mammograms by Norton Healthcare will be available.

Holy Cross High School will host a trivia night on Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m. The cost is $200 for a table of 8. Food will be provided by Derby City Pizza Co. and a cash bar will be sponsored by Moby Dick. To purchase a table or to sponsor, contact Susan Ryan at sryan@holycrosshs.com.

St. Luke Church, 4211 Jim Hawkins Drive, will host its monthly all-you-can-eat chicken dinner every second Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $14 for adults and $6 for children ages 5-12. Children under 5 may eat for free. To learn more, contact stlukelouisville@gmail.com.

A free showing of the movie “Origin,” followed by a discussion on Sept. 11 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will be hosted at the St. Bernadette Parish Center, 6500 St. Bernadette Avenue in Prospect, Ky. The event is hosted by Listen Learn Act and St. Bernadette Church.

The Little Sisters of the Poor will host their 31st annual golf scramble Sept. 30 at Woodhaven Country Club, 7200 Woodhaven Road. For more information on registering or sponsoring the event, visit www.littlesistersofthepoorlouisville.org/.

St. Meinrad Archabbey will host “MountFest: A Celebration of Art, Music & Food” Sept. 21 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 101 St. Anthony Drive, Mount St. Francis, Ind. Admission is free, but a $5 donation is suggested per car. Those interested in volunteering or sponsoring can contact 812-923-8817 or email offmgr@mountstfrancis.org.

THE ARTS

St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery in St. Meinrad, Ind., will host an exhibit of oil paintings, titled “Seasons” by Wyatt LeGrand, until Oct. 14. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For library hours, call 812-357-6401 or 800-987-7311.

Holy Name Church will host a recital by organist Dr. Louie Hehman at 2 p.m. Sept. 15. Dr. Hehman will perform works by Robert Schumann, Duke Ellington and Margaret Bonds.

Dr. Hehman is a graduate of Bellarmine University, where he serves as assistant professor of music. He currently serves as the music director of Holy Name Church. This recital is free and open to the public.

SINGLES

The Catholic Singles Adults Club for those age 50 and over will gather to play Putt-Putt at 3 p.m. on Sept. 15. For information and directions, call 553-1476.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this fall. The next classes are:

Marriage and Annulment — Two Sides of the Same Coin, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to noon at St. Francis Xavier Church, 155 Stringer Lane, Mount Washington, Ky.

Introduction to Scripture, Sept. 24, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St.

Each class is $10. For more details and a full listing, view the course catalog at archlouff.org. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register.

Family Renewal Project will offer “Theology of the Body II: Into the Heart,” an eight-week series. The series can be attended in-person or virtually. The course will begin Sept. 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and will continue every Wednesday until Nov. 13 at St. Luke Church, 4211 Jim Hawkins Drive.

The cost is $20 per person or $30 per couple, and is free for college students, missionaries and clergy. For more information visit: bit.ly/tobintotheheart, call/text 502-303-1996 or email info@familyrenewalproject.com.

St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind., is hosting an open house for its graduate theology program Oct. 12-13. Visitors will have opportunities to tour the campus and talk to current students. Overnight accommodation is free.

An online open house will be held Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Registration will close Sept. 30. Register to attend at saintmeinrad.edu/graduate-theology/open-house/.

St. Aloysius Church in Shepherdsville, Ky., is offering a parent information session on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. to discern the possibility of opening a pre-K to 12th-grade homeschooling hybrid program.

The meeting will include staff from Regina Caeli Academy, an accredited classical Catholic homeschool program with 23 centers throughout the U.S.

The meeting will take place in the lower level of the church — 224 Abbott St., Shepherdsville, Ky. Contact Father Carrico for more information and to register at pastor@stafalcons.com.

St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway, will host a Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin to reflect on the readings for the upcoming Sunday on Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. on the topic, “Why is the evangelist, Mark, so into pain and suffering?”

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will examine themes in the work of C.S. Lewis through a series of classes offered via Zoom.

The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

Sept. 12-13: C.S. Lewis explains Christian Morality

Sept. 19-20: C.S. Lewis explores the Afterlife

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.

Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality, located at 101 Saint Anthony Drive in Mount Saint Francis, Ind., will offer a two-hour workshop, “Creating Conversations that Connect” with Cory Lockhart, a teacher, artist and public speaker, on Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The cost is $40, and lunch is not included. To learn more and register, call 812-923-8817.