Bulletin Board — September 4, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion Sept. 6 at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road. Mass will be at 9 a.m. followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m. The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, a Gospel, homily and sacred music.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold a Holy Hour for Vocations at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 10 in the chapel behind the altar at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

A Young Adult Mass and Community Networking Fair is set for Oct. 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St. The Mass will begin at 6 p.m. and the networking fair will follow in the undercroft.

All young adults are welcome to attend the event organized by the Young Catholic Professionals Louisville Chapter and the Office of Youth and Young Adults.

The event is free and includes food and drinks. To register, visit ycplouisville.org.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

RETREATS

Called to Create will offer “Treasures in Clay,” an artist retreat, Sept. 12 to 14 at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Artists of all media are invited and no sculpting experience is necessary. Retreatants will have opportunities to participate in Mass and attend confession. There will also be time for creating and for personal prayer. The cost of the retreat is $230, with $200 for students and $160 for a one-day option. To register, visit rcohiovalley.org/events/.

For more information, contact Laura Kline at calledtocreatelouisville@gmail.com.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Young Catholic Professionals Louisville Chapter will host an executive panel discussion on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. at 500 West Jefferson Street. The event is titled, “Meet the YCP Louisville Board.” The event is free and includes complimentary beer, wine and snacks. To register, visit ycplouisville.org.

The Catholic Single Adults Club will meet for a game of Putt-Putt at 3 p.m. followed by dinner at Mark’s Feed Store at 5 p.m. Sept. 14. For more information and directions, call 553-1476.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15, at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Garry Burry and John Sohl will be the speakers.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

The Louisville Chapter of the Benedictine Oblates will meet on Sept. 21 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the St. John Paul II Parish Center, 3521 Goldsmith Lane. Dr. Beverly Weinhold will discuss spiritual direction. Vespers will be prayed and refreshments will be served. All are welcome.

VOCATIONS

The Benedictine Monks of St. Meinrad Archabbey are inviting single Catholic men ages 20-40 who are interested in exploring a monastic vocation to attend a discernment weekend Oct. 10 to 12.

Participants will stay in guest accommodations, eat, pray and work with the community, and attend conferences led by monks.

To learn more or to register, contact Benedictine Father Simon Herrmann, director of vocations, at 812-357-6611 or vocations@saintmeinrad.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Walking Through Grief, a 10-week support group for people grieving the death of someone close, which is free and open to all, will meet on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, in the Spirituality Center.

The Tuesday group runs through Oct. 28, and the Wednesday group runs through Nov. 5. Both are offered via Zoom and in person.

To register or receive a Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588 or druiz@stmm.org.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT, at ach.29@hotmail.com.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The Sept. 10 topic is “Staying Organized, Preparing for What’s Next.” To register or to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

HERE & THERE

The St. Francis Xavier Church Women’s Club will host bunco on Sept. 11. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and the games begin at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $15 per person and includes food and drinks. The event will be held in the Xavier Center, 155 Stringer Lane in Mount Washington, Ky. Contact Patty at p.heuser@twc.com for more information.

St. Stephen Martyr Church will host the International Eucharistic Miracles of the World Exhibit on Sept. 6 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sept. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The exhibit was created by Blessed Carlo Acutis, who will be canonized on Sept. 7. The exhibit will be available for viewing in the parish’s activity center, located at 3015 Greenup Avenue. All are welcome.

ArchLou’s Great Novena will host a “Year of Wonder Hike” at the Abbey of Gethsemani in Trappist, Ky., on the feast of St. Francis, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. Visit greatnovena.org/community/events for more information.

THE ARTS

The Loretto Motherhouse in Nerinx, Ky., will host two concerts in September.

Pianist Vernon Cherrix and Susan VonHoven on flute will perform Sept. 12 at 10:30 a.m.

The Heartland Harp Ensemble will perform Sept. 16 at 3 p.m.

The events are free and open to the public.

ALUMNI EVENTS

The Flaget Alumni Association will hold its next meeting at noon Sept. 10 at the Elks Lodge #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. Josh Heird, director of athletics at the University of Louisville, will be the speaker. The cost of lunch is $10, and all are invited.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

A Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway. The topic is, “An instrument of torture is exalted.” For more information, contact Debbie Minton at dminton@staparish.com.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a class called “Stewardship & Laudato Si’ ” on Sept. 16 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Desenzano Conference Room of the Ursuline Mother House, 3115 Lexington Road.

The cost is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited, and participants must pre-register.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will present a weekly six-session series led by Deacon Pat Harris. “Be Amazed: Path to God” will be held on Zoom Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Sept. 4 to Oct. 9 and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 5 through Oct. 10.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and to receive the class link.