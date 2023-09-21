Bulletin Board — Sept. 21, 2023

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

On the feast of the Archangels, Sept. 29, the parish music ministries of Sts. Gabriel, Michael and Raphael churches will present “An Evening with the Angels,” a lessons- and carols-style evening of prayer and music beginning at 6:30 p.m. at St. Raphael, 2900 Bardstown Road. A reception will follow.

A Synod Vigil in preparation for the Synod on Synodality will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 at Holy Spirit Church, 3345 Lexington Road, after the 5 p.m. Mass.

The public is invited to join in prayer with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre in asking for the Holy Spirit’s guidance on the October meeting at the Vatican. Participants are encouraged to attend both the Mass and the vigil or the vigil alone.

Catholic Charismatic Renewal will host a Healing Mass at 7 p.m. on Sept. 27 at Holy Family Church, 3926 Poplar Level Road. Passionist Father Justin Nelson, pastor of St. Agnes Church, will preside, assisted by Deacon Tom Roth of St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky.

Mass will be preceded by “praise and worship” at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, contact Bob Garvey at 435-6186.

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., on Oct. 7. Mass will be at 9 a.m. followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m.

The 72nd annual Living Rosary will be held on Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. in Frazier Hall at Bellarmine University, 2001 Newburg Road. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will serve as the celebrant. All are welcome to attend.

St. James Church, located at Bardstown Road at Edenside Avenue, will have its annual Blessing of the Animals at 2 p.m. on Oct. 1 on the front steps of the church. All people and all pets of all types are invited to the 20-minute service.

Participants will receive holy cards with a prayer for pets and an image of St. Francis of Assisi. For more information, call Phil Hines at the church 451-1420.

An Infant Prayer Service for families that have lost a child will be celebrated Sept. 27 in the Holy Innocents Section of Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. The service is held on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m.

To add a name to the prayer list, call 451-7710.

The annual Red Mass, which invokes God’s blessing and guidance on all those in the legal community, will be celebrated on Sept. 26 at 12:15 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth Street.

People of all faiths who serve in the legal profession are invited to attend, including attorneys, judges, paralegals and clerks. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will be the celebrant.

RETREAT

A Maranatha Retreat, designed for those who are chronically ill and their caregivers, will be held at the Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4.

The retreat will offer spiritual presentations, small-group sharing, meditation and sacraments.

The retreat is free, but registration is required. To register, contact Denise Bouchard in the Family Ministries Office at 636-0296 or dbouchard@archlou.org.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITY

Catholic Charities of Louisville will host a Faith Fair from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 26 in Holy Family Church’s Saffin Center, 3940 Poplar Level Road. Participants will meet Catholic Charities staff members and learn ways to get involved.

The Schuhmann Homeless Service Center, a ministry of the Shrine of St. Martin of Tours, is in need of volunteers and clean, new or gently used towels, comforters, blankets and sheets in all sizes.

Contact Jim Nix, the center’s director, at 589-6696 to plan a delivery time and for volunteer opportunities.

The Knights of Columbus Bishop Spalding Council 2761 will hold its annual Tootsie Roll Drive Sept. 29-Oct. 1. Members of the Knights will collect donations at the intersection of U.S. 42 and 22. All the funds will assist local charities.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

HERE AND THERE

The Ladies of Good Shepherd Church will hold their Card Party for a Cause on Oct. 10 in Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Avenue. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket.

All are invited to attend. Half of the proceeds will benefit Kentuckiana Pug Rescue. For reservations, call 749-9780.

St. Francis Xavier Church in Mt. Washington, Ky. invites women throughout the Archdiocese of Louisville to attend its Women’s Club Bunco on Sept. 28.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with food and drinks available. Bunco starts at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $15 per person. This event will be held in the lower level of the parish hall; no RSVP required.

Trivia Night at Holy Cross High School, 5144 Dixie Highway, will be held on Sept. 30. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the games begin at 8 p.m.

The cost is $200 per table of eight. To purchase a table or sponsor the event, contact Susan Ryan at sryan@holycrosshs.com or visit one.bidpal.net/hctrivia23/welcome.

An indoor yard sale with more than 50 vendors will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 11501 Maple Way, on Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to noon. Lunch and breakfast items will be available.

ALUMNI EVENTS

Holy Spirit School, 322 Cannons Lane, will hold a 50-year reunion Oct. 21 for its class of 1973. The event will begin at 3:30 p.m. with a tour of the school and Mass in the church.

A reunion party will follow at the Manhattan Project, 2101 Frankfort Avenue, at 6:30 p.m.

The cost for the party is $35 per person. Register by Sept. 30 by sending an email to Rose Wetterer at rose.wetterer@gmail.com. For more information, contact the school at 893-7700.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

Nazareth Home, 2000 Newburg Road, will continue its Community Education Series, held the fourth Wednesday of each month, on Sept. 27 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dr. Dustin Dillon of Hosparus Health/Pallitus Health Partners will discuss medical care that aims to improve quality of life and the differences between palliative care and hospice care.

The event is free and open to the public. Reserve seats in advance at www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will present a class on the Gospel of Matthew on Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon via Zoom. Adam Zoeller will be the presenter.

The classes are $10. To register and for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs are on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

Sept. 28 and 29: New creation and new Jerusalem.

Oct. 5 and 6: Miracles: Source of truth.

Oct. 12 and 13: How should we understand miracles today?

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class. All are welcome.