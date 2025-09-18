Bulletin Board – Sept. 18, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

The annual Red Mass for those in the legal field will be celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth Street, on Oct. 1 at 12:15 p.m. The Red Mass calls down the Holy Spirit on those who work in the field of law. All are welcome to attend.

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion Oct. 4 at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road. Mass will be at 9 a.m., followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m. The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, a Gospel and homily and sacred music.

An Infant Prayer Service for families that have lost a child will be held Sept. 24 in the Holy Innocents Section of Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. The service is held on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m.

To add a name to the prayer list, call 451-7710.

St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, will host a St. Thérèse of Lisieux Healing Novena with Mass and blessing with a relic at 5 p.m. daily from Sept. 22 to Oct. 1. Prayers will be offered each night during Mass for a different intention, including healing from chronic and terminal illness, the evils of war, addiction, mental illness, abortion, abuse and loss of a loved one. Confession will be available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.

A Pilgrimage of Hope for Creation, organized by the archdiocesan Creation Care Team, is planned Sept. 27 at the St. Ignatius Community Garden, 1818 Rangeland Road, at 11 a.m. It will include a tour of the garden, along with an adjacent garden run by Catholic Charities, which has an orchard, beehives and forest. Pilgrims may also stay for a potluck with those who tend the gardens.

Registration is limited to 25 people. Register at https://bit.ly/POHC25garden. For more information, email creationcare@archlou.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Secular Franciscans’ St. Joseph Fraternity meets for Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month at St. Stephen Martyr Church, 2931 Pindell Avenue. Formation and fellowship follow in the school library. For more information, contact Sue Allen at suekallen@bellsouth.net.

The Holy Spirit Community of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites will host an interest meeting on Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. in the cafeteria of Guardian Angels Church, 6000 Preston Highway. Those interested in Carmelite spirituality will learn about lifelong formation in prayer. RSVP to Nanci Thomas at 812-364-4102.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT, at ach.29@hotmail.com.

HERE & THERE

Epiphany Church will host a free health and wellness fair Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon in its community center, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road. For more information, contact Kristen Neises at kristenneises@gmail.com.

ArchLou’s Great Novena will host a “Year of Wonder Hike” at the Abbey of Gethsemani in Trappist, Ky., on the feast of St. Francis, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. Visit greatnovena.org/community/events for more information.

Most Blessed Sacrament Church’s Ladies Altar Society will host a card party on Sept. 28 in the parish’s Pioneer Hall, 1125 Hathaway Ave. Doors open at noon, and the party will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $5, which includes dessert and coffee. To register, call or text Susan Dey at 565-5775 or Cathy Harris at 999-1749.

Holy Trinity Church in Fredericktown, Ky., will host a turkey supper Oct. 11 beginning at 4 p.m. For more information, contact the parish office at 859-284-5242.

RETREAT

Epiphany Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Rd., will host a men’s retreat titled, “Holy Disruption: Turning the World Upside Down” on Oct. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. The facilitator is Deacon Lucio Caruso. The cost is $30, which includes a continental breakfast and a box lunch. All ages are welcome. The registration deadline is Oct. 7. To register, visit tinyurl.com/4cbbryek.

THE ARTS

Holy Spirit Church, 3345 Lexington Road, will host Dr. Peter Latona, director of music at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., for an organ recital at 7 p.m. on Oct. 3. The event is open to the public.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Catholic Charities needs volunteers in the following areas:

Sister Visitor Center Choice Food Pantry — volunteers needed to assist shoppers and clean and organize shelves weekdays from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Father Jack Jones Food Pantry — heavy lifters needed to unload food vans and stock donations Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Spanish-speaking volunteers are also needed to assist with client intake Wednesdays from 8:30 to noon.

For more details and to express interest, visit cclou.org/volunteer or contact Debbie Belt at dbelt@archlou.org or 637-9786, ext. 115.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Bellarmine University’s Veritas Society will offer a six-week program titled, “Immigration and Deportation: Look What’s Happening Here,” on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Oct. 9 to Nov. 13. The series will “examine the laws, policies, and local realities of immigration and deportation, with a focus on how they affect families and communities in Louisville,” according to the society.

Membership in the Veritas Society is open to retired or semi-retired individuals 50 years and older. Registration is open at www.bellarmine.edu/ce/veritas.

St. Agnes Church’s Thea Bowman Society will host “The Path to Citizenship” on Sept. 23 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will take place in the parish center, located at 1918 Newburg Road. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free, but registration is encouraged. Register at tinyurl.com/7f7xzkrj.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer the following classes:

“Embracing Diversity in Your Faith Community” will be held Sept. 25 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at St. Aloysius School in Pewee Valley, Ky., 122 Mount Mercy Drive.

“A to Z: Queue Source” will be held Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St.

“Major Themes of Scripture” will be held on Oct. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Church in Bardstown, Ky., 870 St. Thomas Lane.

The cost for each class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

The Community Education Series at Nazareth Home will host its next event Sept. 24 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Highlands Campus Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road.

Jennifer Collins and Amanda Green will present “Nazareth Home’s New Technology Offering — OneStep for Better Balance & Mobility.”

The event is free and open to the public. Register by visiting www.nazhome.org/rsvp.

Nazareth Retreat Center will host a six-week course titled “‘Introduction to Christian Meditation” on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Oct. 2 to Nov. 6. Register at nazarethretreatcenterky.org.

A Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway. The topic is “Poor Lazarus at your door.” For more information, contact Debbie Minton at dminton@staparish.com.