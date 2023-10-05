Bulletin Board — Oct. 5

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold a Holy Hour for Vocations at 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 11 at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated on Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A pizza party will follow Mass. To help with planning, RSVP to Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

Preaching in the Park, a reading of the Gospel of Mark is planned Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the amphitheater in Central Park, 1340 S. Fourth St. Dominican Father Bartholomew Calvano will proclaim the entire Gospel of Mark. A rain date has been set for Nov. 2.

Healthcare workers are invited to attend the annual Mass for Medical Professionals at noon on Oct. 15 at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 South Fifth St.

The Mass, celebrated by the archbishop, invokes the blessing of St. Luke, the patron saint of physicians. All those who work in the medical field — of all faiths — are invited to attend and to wear their uniforms.

The Louisville Chapter of the Benedictine Oblates will meet in St. John Paul ll Church’s Parish Center on Oct. 15 at 3 p.m. The public is invited to join in reflection, vespers and light refreshments.

The rosary will be prayed on the front lawn of St. Margaret Mary Church, 3708 Shelbyville Road, at noon Oct. 14. The devotion will be prayed to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for the following intentions: families, an end to abortion, and peace in America and the world.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will host a Taizé prayer service at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 in the Motherhouse’s Heritage Room on the Ursuline campus, 3115 Lexington Road.

RETREATS

Epiphany Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, will hold a men’s retreat on “Recognizing God’s Presence in My Life in the Eucharist” on Oct. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parish’s Lighthouse.

The presenter will be Randy Perkins, Trinity High School’s director of students, a deacon candidate and an Epiphany parishioner. The cost is $30, which includes morning refreshments and lunch.

To register, visit https://epiphanycatholicchurch.org/events. For more information, contact Don Weckman at 345-8647 or donrweck@gmail.com.

A Maranatha Retreat, designed for those who are chronically ill and their caregivers, will be held at the Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4.

The retreat will offer spiritual presentations, small-group sharing, meditation and sacraments.

The retreat is free, but registration is required. To register, contact Denise Bouchard in the Family Ministries Office at 636-0296 or dbouchard@archlou.org.

Rachel’s Vineyard, a weekend retreat for men and women suffering after an abortion, will be held Nov. 3-5, in Owensboro, Ky.

For more information, contact Rita at 270-474-4707 or retreats@hopeafterabortionky.com. More information is also available at HopeAfterAbortionKY.com.

VOCATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will have its next luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 16 at the Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Barry Mudd will speak on “Offering Ourselves in the Celebration of the Eucharist.”

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For non-members who wish to attend, please call Chuck Lynch at 502-442-9302.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITIES

The Father Jack Jones Food Pantry, 2914 S. Third St., is in need of volunteers who can lift 25-35 pounds and work outside in all weather conditions to serve clients.

Volunteers are needed on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To volunteer, email Catholic Charities’ Karen Pate at kpate@archlou.org.



The Schuhmann Homeless Service Center, a ministry of the Shrine of St. Martin of Tours, is in need of volunteers and clean, new or gently used towels, comforters, blankets and sheets in all sizes.

Contact Jim Nix, the center’s director, at 589-6696 to plan a delivery time and for volunteer opportunities.

Sister Visitor Center, 2235 West Market St., needs volunteer drivers. Drivers are needed to assist with delivering food to the porches of its clients. No heavy lifting is involved.

Drivers are also needed on Tuesday mornings to pick up the center’s weekly order from Dare to Care. Volunteers need to be able to lift 50 pounds. This may be best with two volunteers.

To volunteer, email Catholic Charities’ Karen Pate at kpate@archlou.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS, PROGRAMS

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Coping with Grief through the Holidays will be offered on Oct. 15 and Dec. 10 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The presenter will be

Mary Jean Gandalfo, Ed.D, LCSW, GC-C.

For more information, contact Dana Eckert at 896-0241 or danae@ourlourdes.org.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is Oct. 11 and the topic is “End of Life — Planning for and Making Decisions.”

To register or receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

HERE AND THERE

Incarnation Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace, will host its annual craft fair Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For booth rental information, call the church office at 447- 2013 before 2 p.m. After 2 p.m., call Jean Gawarecki 502-386-8829 or Karen Van Vactor 502-432-1892.

Immaculata Classical Academy will host a 5K race and a fun run with prizes on Oct. 20, part of its Knights Fest Fall Fundraiser. The cost is $25 per runner. The event will also feature an online auction and raffles with a chance to win a whole cow or $2,500.

To register, bid or purchase tickets, visit http://givebutter.com/knightsfest2023.

The Ladies of Good Shepherd Church will hold their Card Party for a Cause on Oct. 10 in Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Avenue. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket.

All are invited to attend. Half of the proceeds will benefit Kentuckiana Pug Rescue. For reservations, call 749-9780.

The JPII Arts and Crafts Fair will be held Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane. It will feature more than 50 artists and crafts vendors.

ALUMNI EVENTS

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be held Oct. 11 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. The meeting will be a salute to the Xaverian Brothers.

Lunch is $9. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

Loretto High School, Class of 1963 will hold their 60th reunion Oct. 21 at Captain’s Quarters, 5700 Captains Quarters Road, at 12 p.m.

If anyone has information on classmates who may want to attend, call or send a text message to A. Clark at 777-9007.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

Creating Conversations that Connect will be presented by Cory Lockhart on Oct. 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky.

The two-hour workshop “introduces a framework for finding connection through challenging conversations — whether at home, in the workplace or somewhere else while standing firmly in your own values and integrity,” according to the center. The cost is $40. Register at nazarethretreatcenterky.org.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will present several classes in October, including:

An Overview of Catechetical Ministry Part II, Oct. 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop.

Hebrew Numerology, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon via Zoom.



The classes are $10. To register and for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs are on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

Oct. 12 and 13: How should we understand miracles today?

Oct. 19 and 20: Scripture in the life of the Church (Part 1).

Oct. 26 and 27: Scripture in the life of the Church (Part 2).

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class. All are welcome.