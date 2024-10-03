Bulletin Board — Oct. 3, 2024

SERVICES and DEVOTIONS

St. James Church, 1826 Edenside Avenue, will host its annual Blessing of the Animals service Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. in front of the church. All pets are welcome. For more information, call 451-1420.

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Marian Committee will hold the 73rd annual Living Rosary at 3 p.m. Oct. 6 at St. Michael Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Drive. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will be the celebrant and homilist.

To register a child — in first through 12th grade — to participate in the event, visit www.marylouisville.com/. Children should arrive by 2:15 p.m.

Mass of the Air invites Catholics to attend its recordings of the liturgy at the Ursuline Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road.

Guests are asked to arrive by 7:15 p.m. and may stay for the first Mass or for both Masses. Each will last approximately half an hour.

The upcoming recording dates and celebrants are:

Oct. 9 — Father Joe Graffis assisted by Deacon Greg Gitschier

Oct. 10 — Father Matthew Millay assisted by Deacon Mark Rougeux

All are welcome to attend, but due to the nature of the recording, bringing small children is discouraged.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be Oct. 20 at 3 p.m at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. In celebration of St. Margaret Mary, the parish will have a potluck at 1 p.m, so the regular reception will not follow the 3 p.m. Mass. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. in the Ursuline Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. No registration is necessary.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold a Holy Hour for vocations on Oct. 9 at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel behind the altar at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

RETREATS

Rachel’s Vineyard is offering a post-abortion healing retreat for men and women suffering from the emotional and spiritual wounds of abortion Oct. 11-13 in Owensboro, Ky. Contact Rita at 270-474-4707 or email retreats@hopeafterabortionky.com to register or learn more.

The Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality, 101 Saint Anthony Drive in Mount Saint Francis, Ind., will offer “The Quest for Holiness,” a men’s fall retreat Oct. 25-27. The cost is $250 for a private room overnight or $125 for commuters. The presenter is Conventual Franciscan Father Vincent Peterson. To learn more and register, call 812-923-8817.

Epiphany Church will host a men’s retreat on “The Holy Spirit and Discipleship” with Deacon Lucio Caruso on Oct. 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at The Lighthouse at Epiphany, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road. Registration is $30 and includes continental breakfast and a box lunch. The deadline to register is Oct. 8. To register or learn more, email Sheila Murphy at sheila@ecclou.org or call 780-1654.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Benedictine Oblates, Louisville Chapter, will meet on Oct. 20 at 3 p.m. in the parish center at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane. Father Casey Sanders will speak on Marian devotion. The meeting will conclude with Vespers followed by light refreshments. All are invited.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 7 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Father Jerry Bell, vicar for senior priests, will be the speaker. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is Oct. 9 and the topic is, “Challenges of Honoring Your Loved One’s Wishes.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

DivorceCare, a free seminar and support group for separated or divorced people, is being offered by Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Nov. 20.

Participants may join at any time. Register at divorcecare.org. For more information, contact Dana Eckert at 896-0241 or danae@ourlourdes.org.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

THE ARTS

The Cathedral of the Assumption, located at 433 S. Fifth St., will host a Concert at the Cathedral on Oct. 6 at 2:30 p.m. with Robert Cart on flute and Starla Raley on piano. The event is free.

HERE AND THERE

St. Margaret Mary Church’s Young Adults are invited to “Pax Night” on the feast of St. Margaret Mary — Oct. 16 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The evening will include a bonfire and s’mores, and will be spent conversing with men and women from religious communities in the area. Contact eledgerwood@stmm.org with any questions.

St. Martin’s Brotherhood will host a chicken dinner on Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. at the St. Martin Brotherhood House, located at 1502 Winter Avenue. The event will include games and live Motown music by the Bentley Brothers Band. For more information, contact Todd Meador at 859-684-8926.

St. Luke Church, 4211 Jim Hawkins Drive, will host its monthly all-you-can-eat chicken dinner every second Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $14 for adults and $6 for children ages 5-12. Children under 5 may eat for free. To learn more, contact stlukelouisville@gmail.com.

Good Shepherd Church will host a Card Party for a Cause on Oct. 8 at the parish’s Lehmann Hall, located at 3525 Rudd Avenue. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket. A cake wheel, pull tabs, and raffles are planned. Half of proceeds will benefit Kentuckiana Pug Rescue Society. For reservations call 749-9780.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway, will host a Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin to reflect on the readings for the upcoming Sunday. The study will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Oct. 8: “A look of love”

Oct. 15: “Jesus! Just do what we want!”

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this fall. The next classes are:

“Listen, Say Yes, then Go and Tell,” Oct. 7 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes Church’s Adult Formation Room, 508 Breckenridge Lane.

Overview of Catechetical Ministry Part II, Oct. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Athanasius Church’s Parish Center, 5915 Outer Loop.

Each class is $10. For more details and a full listing, view the course catalog at archlouff.org. To register, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer the following programs on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 10-11 — Elder care attorney presents: “Medicare, Medicaid and Nursing Homes — how do they all fit together?”

Oct. 17-18 Revelation takes musical form

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.