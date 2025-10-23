Bulletin Board — Oct. 23, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion Nov. 1 at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road. Mass will be at 9 a.m. followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m. The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, the Gospel, a homily, and sacred music.

An Infant Prayer Service for families that have lost a child will be held Oct. 29 in the Holy Innocents Section of Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. The service is held on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m.

To add a name to the prayer list, call 451-7710.

A Mass of Remembrance for those who have lost a child will be held Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. at St. Louis Bertrand Church, 1104 S. 6th St. The Mass is sponsored by the Red Bird Ministries Grief Group at St. Louis Bertrand and the archdiocese’s Office of Family and Life Ministries. For more information, contact family@archlou.org.

RETREATS

A Maranatha Retreat, designed for those who are chronically ill and their caregivers, will be held Nov. 8 at the Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.The retreat is free, but registration is required. To register or for more information, contact Morgann Lucas in the Family and Life Ministries Office at 636-0296.

Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality in Mount St. Francis, Ind., will host “Holding Hope in the Holidays: A Grief Retreat” on Nov. 2 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The cost is $25, which includes a soup and bread dinner. To register, visit mountsaintfrancis.org/grief-retreat.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 3 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Marnie McAllister, editor of The Record, will be the speaker.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT, at ach.29@hotmail.com.

St. Margaret Mary Church will host “DivorceCare — Surviving the Holidays” on Nov. 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the spirituality center or by Zoom. A $5 donation is appreciated. Contact Denise Ruiz 690-2834 or druiz@stmm.org with any questions.

THE ARTS

The St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery in St. Meinrad, Ind., will host an exhibit of oil paintings and pastels by Iris Gentry until Dec. 2. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For library hours, call 800-987-7311.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Catholic Charities needs volunteers in the following areas:

Administrative — data entry and filing. Remote and in-person opportunities are available with a flexible schedule.

Fundraising and event team — serve on a committee for Rouler, Catholic Charities’ biggest fundraiser.

Common Earth Gardens — remove invasive species, mulch and help with trash cleanup on first and third Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and second and fourth Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more details and to express interest, visit cclou.org/volunteer or contact Debbie Belt at dbelt@archlou.org or 637-9786, ext. 115.

VOCATIONS

The Dominican Sisters of Peace, who have a motherhouse in St. Catharine, Ky., will host a mini “Zoom and See” discernment retreat day on Nov. 9 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The theme is “Lessons from the Communion of Saints: Gratitude and Trust.” Single Catholic woman between the ages of 18 and 45 are welcome. For more information, text/call Sister Mai-dung Nguyen at 405-248-7027.

HERE & THERE

The Women’s Club at St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky., will host a Christmas bazaar on Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include vendors, a grand raffle, a cake wheel and concessions for purchase. It will be held in the Xavier Center, 155 Stringer Lane.

The Columbia Ladies card party will be held Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Clubhouse, 4417 River Road. The cost is $10 to play and includes lunch. To make a reservation, call 893-2220 or 599-8113.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Knights of Columbus charities.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 5505 New Cut Road, will host a Halloween dance on Nov. 1 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event, for those 21 and over, will feature live music by The Moon Dogs, a costume contest and raffles. The cost is $15 per ticket or $25 for couples. For more information or to register, contact Barbara Bauer at 741-4902.

DeSales High School, 425 W. Kenwood Dr., will host a community trunk or treat on Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer:

“Overview of Catechetical Ministry Part II” on Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop.

“Walking with Saints” on Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon on Zoom.

The cost for each class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited, and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

Catholic Charities, 435 E. Broadway, will host “Coffee and Conversations with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre and Lisa DeJaco Crutcher, CEO” on Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m. The event offers an opportunity to learn more about the agency.

Tours of Catholic Charities will follow. To register, email Brian Monell at bmonell@archlou.org or call 637-9786, ext. 118.



Family Renewal Project will host “The Call to Greatness: What the Church Actually Teaches about Sex and the Body” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 19 in St. Gregory Church’s Youth and Family Center, 400 Samuels Loop, Cox’s Creek, Ky. The cost is $8 for an individual or $12 per couple/household, and is free for clergy, college students and missionaries. This course is approved for two hours of catechist credits. For more information or to register, visit tinyurl.com/mn9xmh2y.