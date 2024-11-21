Bulletin Board — Nov. 21, 2024

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 2, at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Father Jeff Shooner, vicar general, will be the speaker. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

The Young Catholic Professionals of Louisville, for Catholics in their 20s and 30s, will host a Christmas party Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Upland in Jeffersonville, Ind. For more information and to RSVP, visit youngcatholicprofessionals.org/chapter/louisville.

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

An Infant Prayer Service for families that have lost a child will be celebrated Nov. 27 in the Holy Innocents Section of Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. The service is held on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. To add a name to the prayer list, call 451-7710.

The Campus Ministry department at Bellarmine University invites the public to “Lessons and Carols,” a selection of biblical lessons paired with Advent and Christmas hymns, Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held at Our Lady of the Woods Chapel on Bellarmine University’s campus. Contact Sarah Barry at sbarry@bellarmine.edu with any questions.

RETREATS & MISSIONS

Three parishes will host Father Andy Davy, a national eucharistic preacher, for a three-day Advent mission Dec. 2-4.

On Dec. 2, he will present, “With a child’s eyes … rediscovering eucharistic sight” at St. Edward Church, 9608 Sue Helen Drive.

On Dec. 3, he will present “Why do I have to go to Mass? Not a spectator sport!” at St. Martha Church, 2825 Klondike Lane.

On Dec. 4, he will present, “The Forge and the Launch: Exploring the Mass” at St. Gabriel Church, 5505 Bardstown Road.

Each day of the mission will begin with adoration at 1 p.m., concluding with Benediction at 6:15 p.m. Confessions will be heard from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The presentations will begin at 7:15 p.m.

Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky., will host several retreats in December.

“Holy Expectations: Women in Waiting” on Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The presenter is Sandra Harlieb, an author, storyteller, speaker and retreat leader.

“An Advent Visit to Merton’s Gethsemani” Dec. 6-8. The presenter is Mark Meade, assistant director of the Thomas Merton Center at Bellarmine University.

Register at nazarethretreatcenterky.org.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will host “Advent Retreat: Waiting Upon the Word: The Three Comings of Christ” on Dec. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The retreat day will be held in the Rodney Thomas Room at St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky.

The cost is $25 and includes lunch. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. The registration deadline is Nov. 27.

St. Aloysius Church in Shepherdsville, Ky., and the Lay Missionaries of Charity will host an Advent half-day retreat on Dec. 14. The retreat will begin with Mass at 9:30 a.m., followed by adoration, confession and two discussions on “How to Pray” with Father Adam Carrico. The retreat is free and includes lunch. Register by emailing Martha Green at lmcarchlou@gmail.com.

Family Renewal Project will host “Awaken: The Purpose of Christmas, a Day of Reflection for Adults” on Dec. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5431 Johnstontown Road. The retreat is free, and drinks, snacks and lunch will be provided.

This course is approved for catechist credit. Register at tinyurl.com/awaken1214 or call/text 303-1996 for more information.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

THE ARTS

The Priest Variety Show will return to the stage on Jan. 10 in St. Xavier High School’s Brown-Forman Cultural Arts Center, 1609 Poplar Level Road. A reception will begin at 6 p.m. and the talent show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40. Proceeds will benefit the Catholic Services Appeal’s Seminarian Education Fund. To buy tickets, visit cur8.com/projects/archlou.

St. James Church, 1826 Edenside Avenue, will present “Music Under the Dome” on Dec. 7 from 4:15 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. The free event will feature live Christmas music during Bardstown Road Aglow. Cookies and hot cider will be available all evening. For more information, contact Phil Hines at 451-1420.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Archdiocese of Louisville is looking for experienced high school and college-aged Mass servers to assist the archbishop. Following additional training in 2025, these young Catholics would be “pontifical servers” and have the opportunity to serve with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre at special liturgies throughout the year, such as the Chrism Mass, ordinations and the Rite of Election.

Parishioners who know of an excellent Mass server are asked to encourage them to consider this opportunity. Servers interested in this opportunity should email Dr. Karen Shadle, director of the Office of Worship, at kshadle@archlou.org.

Catholic Charities is in need of volunteers in the following areas:

Drivers — assist Migration and Refugee Services’ clients in getting to/from appointments.

Long-term care program — spend time with residents living in long-term care as a friendly visitor. Or, become a certified volunteer ombudsmen, advocating for the rights of residents living in long-term care.

Administration — data entry, filing, entering information into spread sheets.

For more details and to express interest, visit cclou.org/volunteer or contact Debbie Belt at 637-9786, ext. 115.

SINGLES

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s and over, meets the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in monthly prayer services and social gatherings, including dances, concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

The Catholic Single Adults Club, for singles 50 and older, will meet for dinner at Metro Diner at 5 p.m. on Dec. 8. For more information and directions, call 553-1476.

HERE & THERE

Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality will host an evening of Advent reflection on Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Admission is free, but registration is required. Visit mountsaintfrancis.org call 812-923-8817 to register.

Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality will host “Advent Family Adventures” on Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is for children of all ages and will include crafts and learning about Advent. Admission is $75 per family, and lunch is included. Visit mountsaintfrancis.org call 812-923-8817 to register.