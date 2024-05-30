Bulletin Board — May 30, 2024

VOCATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold a Holy Hour for vocations at 12:30 p.m. on June 12 in the chapel behind the altar at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Sister Visitor Center, 2235 West Market Street, is offering a Saturday Volunteer Opportunity on the second, third and fourth Saturdays of the month from noon to 4 p.m. One to two volunteers are needed to sort donations, stock shelves and clean. Opportunities for small-group volunteering can be arranged.

Blood donors are needed at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Dr., which is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive June 5 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome or donors can preschedule online at www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive. For information, contact Allyson Skaggs at akskag01@outlook.com.

St. John Center, which provides services to the homeless, needs donations of new or gently used washcloths and towels and disposable ponchos. Donations can be delivered to the center, 700 E. Muhammad Ali Blvd., between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily (2 p.m. on Wednesdays). Donations may also be made via Amazon by visiting the center’s wish list at https://a.co/dJQb2rP.

Contact Jim Fulkerson, development coordinator, with questions at 398-3505 or jfulkerson@stjohncenter.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets on Zoom and in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, every second Wednesday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The next meeting is June 12th and the topic is “The Thing About Compassion.”

To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834 for more information.

HERE AND THERE

The Ladies of Good Shepherd will hold their monthly luncheon and Card Party for a Cause on June 11 in Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Ave.

The cost is $8 and includes lunch and a door prize drawing. Doors open at 10:30 AM. There will be a cake wheel, pull tabs, raffles, and a 50/50 drawing. Half of the proceeds will benefit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a non-profit that constructs beds for needy children. To register, call 749-9780.

St. Athanasius Church will host a golf scramble June 9 at Quail Chase Golf Course. The event will include a buffet-style lunch starting at 12:30 p.m. A shotgun start will be at 2 p.m. The cost is $75 per player and $300 per team. To register by June 3, contact Tom Wheatley at 645-7822.

SINGLES

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s and over, meets the first Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in prayer, service projects and social gatherings, including dances, concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

The Catholic Singles Adults Club for those age 50 and over will gather to play Putt-Putt and eat at McAlister’s at 3 p.m. June 2. For locations and more information, call 502-553-1476.

ALUMNI EVENTS

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next monthly meeting and luncheon will be held at noon on June 12 at The Elks Lodge #8, 2824 Klondike Lane across from St. Martha Church. The speaker will be Steve Vest, editor and publisher of Kentucky Monthly Magazine. The cost for lunch is $9. For more information go to Flaget.org.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute is offering a variety of faith formation classes. Location, unless otherwise noted, is the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St.:

Introduction to Scripture, June 6, 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Seven Themes of Catholic Social Teaching, June 6, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Hollywood or History Session on World Religions, June 12, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Eucharist: Moving Beyond Object to Action, June 13, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more details and a full listing, view the course catalog at: https://archlouff.org/. Each class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register.

Family Renewal Project will present “Maximize: Life, Love and Legacy Discipleship Course,” a five-day retreat June 25-30 at Mount St. Francis Retreat Center in Mount St. Francis, Ind. The event includes meals, overnight accommodations, daily Mass and confession and time for fellowship, personal prayer and reflection. For more information and to register by June 7, visit https://www.familyrenewalproject.com/event/maximize2024/.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette offers a series of classes via Zoom on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

June 6 and 7 — White Supremacy and American Christianity: Moving Toward Beloved Community.

June 13 and 14 — White Supremacy and American Christianity: Moving Toward Beloved Community Part 2.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.