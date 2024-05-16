Bulletin Board — May 16, 2024

SERVICES

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated on May 19 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow in the hospitality room. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

​​Young Catholic Professionals will host its next Executive Speaker Series on May 21 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 500 West Jefferson St. in downtown Louisville.

Amy Olson, executive director of Nativity Academy at St. Boniface, will discuss the school’s mission.

Catholics ages 21 to 40 are encouraged to attend. Refreshments will be served. For more information or to register (not required), visit www.ycplouisville.org/.

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s and over, meets the first Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in prayer, service projects and social gatherings, including dances, concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 572-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

SUPPORT GROUP

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY

The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program of Catholic Charities is seeking volunteers to visit with residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities. The program aims to lift the voices of people living in these facilities, “working on their behalf to resolve care concerns, educating them on their rights and advocating for improved quality of life,” according to Catholic Charities. Volunteers will be trained to serve as Friendly Visitors or Certified Volunteer Ombudsmen. For more information, visit cclou.org/volunteer/.

St. John Center, which provides services to the homeless, needs donations of new or gently used washcloths and towels and disposable ponchos. Donations can be delivered to the center, 700 E. Muhammad Ali Blvd., between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily (2 p.m. on Wednesdays). Donations may also be made via Amazon by visiting the center’s wish list at https://a.co/dJQb2rP.

Contact Jim Fulkerson, development coordinator, with questions at 398-3505 or jfulkerson@stjohncenter.org.

HERE AND THERE

St. Athanasius Church will host a golf scramble June 9 at Quail Chase Golf Course. The event will include a buffet-style lunch starting at 12:30 p.m. A shotgun start will be at 2 p.m. The cost is $75 per player and $300 per team. To register by June 3, contact Tom Wheatley at 645-7822.

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckinridge Lane, will host its annual yard sale on June 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The yard sale will be in the gym. Proceeds will benefit the Neighborhood House.

ALUMNI EVENTS

St. Helen School alumni in the class of 1964 are being sought for a 60-year reunion on Sept. 28. Members of classes from 1956 to 1963 are also invited to attend. Class members or those who know them are asked to contact Sandi Swimme Otte at 727-642-9446 or sandio2@verizon.net.

A Facebook page, St.Helen’sGradeSchoolClassof1964Reunion!, has been created to help members connect.

Holy Cross High School, 5144 Dixie Highway, will hold a reunion weekend celebrating all classes ending in “4” May 31 to June 2. The reunion will include classes that graduated from Angela Merici and Bishop David high schools.

The weekend will begin with a “Mix and Mingle” at Holy Cross on May 31. Individual classes will host various events around Louisville June 1. A special reunion Mass will be celebrated on June 2.

For more information, contact Jacki Loftus at jloftus@holycrosshs.com.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Father Joe Rankin will hold Bible study on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway. The next dates and topics are:

May 21, Pentecost — “These people are all drunk!”

May 28, Corpus Christi — “Eat and Run.”

The Community Education Series at Nazareth Home will host its next event May 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Highlands Campus Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road.

Ann Marie Holas-Dryps of Norton Heart & Vascular Institute will present “Know Your Numbers for Heart Attack Prevention.”

The event is free and open to the public. Register by visiting www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.

Family Renewal Project will present two courses in May and June:

– Discovering Your Story:

Level 1: “The Wonders of Genesis,” May 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Level 2: “Understanding Exodus,” June 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Level 3: “The Purpose of Christmas,” June 6 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The course will take place in Holy Family Church’s Brennan Room, 3938 Poplar Level Road. To register, visit https://www.familyrenewalproject.com/events/.

– Introduction to Theology of the Body, a four-part series for individuals over 18, at St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky. The course will be offered from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 28 and June 4, 11 and 18. It will be taught by Vincent and Lucia Ricketts.

The cost is $20 per person and $30 per couple or family. College students, missionaries and clergy may attend for free. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/TOB5624.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute is offering a variety of faith formation classes. Location, unless otherwise noted, is the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St.:

Faith Development, June 3, 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Images of God, June 3, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Introduction to Prayer, June 4, 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Introduction to Sacraments, June 4, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Multicultural Ministry, June 4, 9 a.m. to noon.

The Exile: Exploring Lament in the Jewish Scriptures, June 4, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Introduction to Christology, June 5, 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Overview of Catechetical Ministry Part II, June 5, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Introduction to Scripture, June 6, 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Seven Themes of Catholic Social Teaching, June 6, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more details and a full listing, view the course catalog at: https://archlouff.org/. Each class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette church is exploring funeral planning via Zoom. The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

May 23 and 24 Essentials in Planning of a Funeral presented by Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home.

May 30 and 31 Ask Questions of a Funeral Home Representative.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.