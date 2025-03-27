Bulletin Board — March 27, 2025

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Chrism Mass will be celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre on April 15 at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. 5th St.

At this liturgy, the oil of the sick, oil of the catechumens and sacred chrism, are blessed and consecrated by the archbishop. These oils will be used throughout the archdiocese in the coming year.

In addition, priests of the archdiocese will concelebrate and renew their priestly promises. A reception will follow in the undercroft.

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated April 13 at 3 p.m at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

Catholic Cemeteries will host the Way of the Cross for Young Christians at one of four cemeteries in Louisville each Friday in Lent. The stations begin at 1 p.m. and cover a distance of 300-400 yards.

The next one is April 4. Deacon Scott Haner will lead the prayer service at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. Participants will gather near the office parking area.

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion April 5 at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road. Mass will be at 9 a.m. followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m. The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, a Gospel reading, homily and sacred music.

St. James Church, 307 West Dixe Avenue in Elizabethtown, Ky., will host a celebration of the feast day of San Pedro Calungsod — the second Filipino saint — on April 5 at 5 p.m. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre and Benedictine Father Mateo Zamora will concelebrate the Mass. A traditional Filipino dinner will be served in the parish’s Batcheldor Hall after Mass.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, is hosting two upcoming events:

The club will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. April 7 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Jennifer Wilson, indigent burial coordinator for Catholic Charities, will be the speaker. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

A Holy Hour for Vocations will be held at 12:30 p.m. on April 9 in the chapel behind the altar at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

ARTS

The Loretto Community in Nerinx, Ky., will host two free performances:

The Campbellsville University Piano Ensemble, April 5 at 3 p.m.

Megumi Ohkubo, cellist, and Jeff Jamner, pianist, April 6 at 6 p.m.

The performances will be held in the church at the Loretto Motherhouse. Contact Sister Mary Swain at maryswain@lorettocommunity.org with questions.

The Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., will host Stations of the Cross featuring the poetry of Paul Claudel and the organ music of Marcel ​​Dupré on April 11 at 7:30 p.m.

A simple meal of vegetarian soup and bread will be offered at 6 p.m. in the undercroft. The event is free, but a $5 donation for the meal is appreciated.

YOUNG ADULTS

St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, hosts the “Dead Theologians Society,” a young adult prayer group, on the first Wednesday of the month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the school cafeteria. The evening includes prayer, food and social opportunities. To register, contact Curt Meyers at cmeyers@stjpiiparish.com.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m.

The next meeting is on April 9 and the topic is “Family Dynamics: the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

HERE AND THERE

The Queen’s Daughters will host its 72nd annual fashion show and luncheon, “Spring into Fashion,” presented by Dillard’s on April 10 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 830 Phillips Lane. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Proceeds will benefit the Queen’s Daughters Catholic High School Scholarship Program. Tickets are $65 per person. For reservations, visit queensdaughtersinc.com/fashion-show-and-luncheon.

St. Edward Church, 9608 Sue Helen Drive, will sponsor a blood drive on April 10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the gym. Appointments are preferred and can be scheduled online at RedCrossBlood.org with the sponsor code “StEdwardLouKy” or by calling 1-800-733-2767. Walk-ins will be welcomed as appointment spaces allow.

St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop, will host an Easter market and egg hunt on April 5 at the parish hall. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include products from 50-plus artisans, crafters and small businesses. The egg hunt for 1- to 5-year-olds is at 1 p.m. The egg hunt for children ages 6 to 10 is at 2 p.m. Admission is free, but non-perishable food items will be accepted for the parish’s food pantry.

The Columbia Ladies card party will be held April 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus clubhouse, 4417 River Road. The cost is $10 to play and includes lunch. To make a reservation, call 893-2220 or 599-8113.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Knights of Columbus charities.

Good Shepherd Church will host a Card Party for a Cause on April 8 at the parish’s Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Avenue. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket. A cake wheel, pull tabs and raffles are planned. Half of the proceeds will benefit Franciscan Kitchen. For reservations, call 749-9780.

ALUMNI

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be held April 9 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. The speaker will be Greg Brohm, chief of staff of University of Louisville football. All are welcome, not just graduates. Lunch is $9. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

SINGLES

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s and over, meets the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in monthly prayer services and social gatherings, including dances, concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Ascension Church will host “The Realities of Immigration & Citizenship,” presented by Catholic Charities on April 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the Ave Maria Room. The event will address the realities of immigration and citizenship and explain the process of legal entry into the U.S., as well as the terminology surrounding immigration. For more information, contact Patrick Parris at pparris@ascension-parish.com.

Bible study at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway, led by Father Joe Rankin will reflect on the readings for the upcoming Sunday. The study will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:

April 1: “Is Mary the ‘Queen of Heaven?’ ”

April 8: “Are Catholics ‘born again?”

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “Overview of Catechetical Ministry Part II” on April 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m in the Eagle’s Nest at St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky. For more details and a full listing, view the course catalog at: archlouff.org/catechist-certification/catalogue/. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer “Church Teaching on Euthanasia” on April 10 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on April 11 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.

Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality will host “Sun, Moon and Ascending: An Evening with a Vatican Astronomer” on April 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The cost is $35 per adult and $20 per child (ages 10+ are recommended). It includes dinner, a presentation and telescope viewing. The facilitator is Christopher Graney, astronomer and historian of science with the Vatican Observatory. To register, visit mountsaintfrancis.org/sunmoonandascending.

Family Renewal Project’s Disciple Institute presents “Inspired: An Advanced Seminar on the Wonders of Genesis” on April 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in St. Luke Church’s education center. The cost is $15. The course is approved for eight hours of catechist credits. Register at tinyurl.com/inspired0425.

Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality will host “The Lenten Evening Series” on April 8, 9 and 10 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night. The facilitator is Conventual Franciscan Father Steve McMichael.

The series will explore resurrection, humility and mercy through the lives of St. Mary Magdalene and St. Francis of Assisi, according to the center. The series is free, but reservations are required. To register, visit mountsaintfrancis.org.



Catholic Charities of Louisville will host an estate planning information lunch on April 9 at 11:30 a.m. at the Catholic Charities Center, 435 E. Broadway. The facilitator is Cheryl Bruner, an elder law attorney. The event is free and lunch is provided. Seats are limited. To pre-register, visit archlou.org/pg-session or call 585-3291 ext. 1117.