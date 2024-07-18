Bulletin Board — July 18, 2024

SERVICES and DEVOTIONS

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will offer its monthly VENTUS service — eucharistic adoration with modern worship music — on Aug. 7. Adoration begins in silence at 6:30 p.m. with music and confession at 7 p.m. and Benediction around 8 p.m. Contact Dr. Holly Smith for more information at hsmith@stmm.org.

Epiphany Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, will host its 21st celebration of the feast day of St. Mary Magdalene July 21 at 7 p.m. Ursuline Sister Janet Peterworth will offer a reflection on the theme “Whom Shall I Send?: From Lamentation to Commissioning.” A reception will follow.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated on July 21 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children.

A potluck will follow in the hospitality room. Bring your favorite dish to share. To help organizers plan the meal order, please RSVP with the number of adults and children you expect to bring. For more information or to assist with this ministry, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

Registration is open for the 73rd annual Living Rosary, set for Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. at St. Michael Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Drive. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will preside, and all are welcome to attend. Youth in first through 12th grades are encouraged to participate. Parents may register children, who will help lead the rosary, online at www.MaryLouisville.com.

RETREATS

The Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality in Mount Saint Francis, Ind., is offering two retreats in August.

Aug. 15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — “A Day with Mary Retreat: Celebrating the Feast of the Assumption as we Journey through Life with Mary.” The cost is $50 and includes lunch.

Aug. 23-25 — “Women’s Weekend of Peace: Nourish Your Spirit, Reflect, and Renew.” The cost is $250 and includes housing, meals, and retreat materials.

For more details, call the retreat center at 812-923-8817.

YOUNG ADULTS and SINGLES

Louisville Young Catholics are hosting “Adoremus,” a Holy Hour with confession and Benediction, July 24 at 7 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1960 Bardstown Road. A social will follow. Email louisvilleyoungcatholics@gmail.com with any questions.

Singles 50 and Over will gather for dinner at Outback Steakhouse at 5 p.m. on July 21. For more information and directions, call 553-1476.

Louisville Young Catholics will host a trip to the Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. 3rd St., July 27 at 3 p.m. A dinner social will follow. Email louisvilleyoungcatholics@gmail.com with any questions.

Singles 50 and Over will gather to play Putt-Putt at 3 p.m. on Aug. 4. For information and directions, call 553-1476.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Catholic Charities of Louisville, 435 E. Broadway, is seeking volunteers to help with data entry. The work can be done anytime Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Any amount of time is appreciated. For more information, contact Karen Pate at kpate@archlou.org.

St. John Center, which provides services to the homeless, needs donations of bottled water, new or gently used washcloths and towels and disposable ponchos. Donations can be delivered to the center, 700 E. Muhammad Ali Blvd., between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily (2 p.m. on Wednesdays). Donations may also be made via Amazon by visiting the center’s wish list at https://a.co/dJQb2rP. Contact Jim Fulkerson, development coordinator, with questions at 398-3505 or jfulkerson@stjohncenter.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

HERE AND THERE

Boy Scout Troop 17 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 1020 East Burnett Avenue, is celebrating its 90th anniversary on July 27. The celebration will begin with Mass at 4 p.m. followed by sandwiches, snacks and a short program with highlights of 90 years of Catholic scouting. Everyone is invited to attend, including former scouts and scouting friends. RSVP to stetroop17@gmail.com or contact Charlie Hulsman at 502-396-6416.

Incarnation Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace, will hold a yard sale in the parish’s gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 25, 26 and 27.

The Notre Dame Club of Greater Louisville is fundraising for its scholarship fund by selling tickets to the Sept. 28 Notre Dame v. UofL football game. The fund helps area students afford tuition to the University of Notre Dame. The tickets are $225 and may be purchased online at louisville.undclub.org/events.

The Gray Street Farmers’ Market, 485 E Gray St., will be open every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through the end of September. The market is a project of Catholic Charities of Louisville and the University of Louisville. Produce grown by refugee farmers in the charity’s Common Earth Gardens program will be for sale. To learn more, call Melissa Schreck at 852-8781.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute is offering a variety of faith formation classes. The location, unless otherwise noted, is the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St.:

Introduction to Prayer, July 23, 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Overview of Catechetical Ministry Part II, July 23, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sacramental Workshop: Confirmation, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $25 and includes lunch.

Introduction to Scripture, July 25, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Introduction to Christology, July 25, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Faith Development, July 26, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hebrew Numerology, July 29, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Dominic, 312 W. High St., Springfield, Ky.

Sacramental Workshop: First Communion, July 31, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sacramental Workshop: First Reconciliation, July 31, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more details and a full listing, view the course catalog at archlouff.org. Each class is $10 unless a cost is noted. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church offers a series of classes via Zoom on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

July 25-26 — Apocalyptic Fervor in the Late Middle Ages

Aug. 1-2 — Luther, Radicals and Roman Catholics

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.