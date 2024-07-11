Bulletin Board — July 11, 2024

SERVICES and DEVOTIONS

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated on July 21 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children.

A potluck will follow in the hospitality room. Bring your favorite dish to share. To help organizers plan the meal order, please RSVP with the number of adults and children you expect to bring. For more information or to assist with this ministry, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

Registration is open for the 73rd annual Living Rosary, set for Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. at St. Michael Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Drive. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will preside, and all are welcome to attend. Youth in first through 12th grades are encouraged to participate. Parents may register children, who will help lead the rosary, online at www.MaryLouisville.com.

RETREATS

The Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality in Mount Saint Francis, Ind., is offering two retreats in August.

Aug. 15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — “A Day with Mary Retreat: Celebrating the Feast of the Assumption as we Journey through Life with Mary.” The cost is $50 and includes lunch.

Aug. 23-25 — “Women’s Weekend of Peace: Nourish Your Spirit, Reflect, and Renew.” The cost is $250 and includes housing, meals, and retreat materials.

For more details, call the retreat center at 812-923-8817.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY

St. John Center, which provides services to the homeless, needs donations of bottled water, new or gently used washcloths and towels and disposable ponchos. Donations can be delivered to the center, 700 E. Muhammad Ali Blvd., between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily (2 p.m. on Wednesdays). Donations may also be made via Amazon by visiting the center’s wish list at https://a.co/dJQb2rP. Contact Jim Fulkerson, development coordinator, with questions at 398-3505 or jfulkerson@stjohncenter.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

HERE AND THERE

The Notre Dame Club of Greater Louisville is fundraising for its scholarship fund by selling tickets to the Sept. 28 Notre Dame v. UofL football game. The fund helps area students afford tuition to the University of Notre Dame. The tickets are $225 and may be purchased online at louisville.undclub.org/events.

The Gray Street Farmers’ Market, 485 E Gray St., will be open every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through the end of September. The market is a project of Catholic Charities of Louisville and the University of Louisville. Produce grown by refugee farmers in the charity’s Common Earth Gardens program will be for sale. To learn more, please contact Melissa Schreck at 852-8781.

Father Matthew Millay, who was ordained a priest on June 1, will speak about his vocation journey at the July 15 luncheon meeting of the St. Serra Club. It will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

The lunch is $12 for members and $15 for others. For non-members who wish to attend the lunch, please call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute is offering a variety of faith formation classes. The location, unless otherwise noted, is the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St.:

Catechist Retreat: In Giving that we Receive, July 16, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Epiphany Church, Lighthouse, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road. The cost is $25 and includes lunch.

Christus Vivit: Exploring Pope Francis’ Apostolic Exhortation for Young People, July 22, 9 a.m. to noon.

Images of God, July 22, 9 a.m. to noon.

Introduction to Sacraments, July 22, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thomas Merton and Pope Francis: Voices for Change in Cultures of Unrest, July 22, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Introduction to Prayer, July 23, 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Overview of Catechetical Ministry Part II, July 23, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sacramental Workshop: Confirmation, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $25 and includes lunch.

Introduction to Scripture, July 25, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Introduction to Christology, July 25, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Faith Development, July 26, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more details and a full listing, view the course catalog at archlouff.org. Each class is $10 unless a cost is noted. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church offers a series of classes via Zoom on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

July 18-19 — The Key to the Meaning of History and the writer’s place within it.

July 25-26 — Apocalyptic Fervor in the Late Middle Ages

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.