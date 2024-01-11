Bulletin Board — January 11, 2024

SERVICES and DEVOTIONS

The annual Pro-life Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 at St. Gabriel Church, 5505 Bardstown Road in Fern Creek.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will preside at the liturgy for the sanctity of all life, from conception to natural death.

More than 150 churches, schools and organizations typically participate in the Mass, and representatives will receive a rose signifying their commitment to life during the rose ceremony.

A Community-Wide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration will begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 15 at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will preside at the event, presented for the 37th year by the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry. A live stream of the celebration will be available via the cathedral’s YouTube channel.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

RETREAT

St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop, is hosting a mini-retreat for adults on Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to noon. The retreat is entitled “Revival, re-awakening and refreshment,” and will explore what God may be asking of us in this new year of Eucharistic Revival. This is a free event, but space is limited. To register or for more information, call Debbie Minton at 969-3332, ex 106.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITY

Sitio Clothing Ministry needs furniture donations for its clients. The ministry, which can pick up donations, is seeking sofas, recliners, gently used mattresses, tables and chairs. For more information, contact Linda Gottbrath at 969-0018 or sitioministry4213@gmail.com.

HERE and THERE

The 17th annual Clergy Appreciation Dinner, hosted by the Knights of Columbus, will be Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. in St. Martha Church’s gym, 2825 Klondike Lane. The cost is $30 per person, which covers the cost of the chicken dinner, dessert and beverages.

To purchase tickets, email Jack Banbury at jackban@aol.com. All are invited.

SUPPORT GROUPS

“Walking Through Grief,” a 10-week program to help the bereaved navigate their grief journey, will begin Jan. 24 and will meet on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom. The program is free and open to everyone. For more information, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588, ext. 126, or druiz@stmm.org.

“DivorceCare,” a program for those who are separated or divorced, will begin Jan. 30 and meet weekly on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. until April 30. The group meets at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, in the Spirituality Center and via Zoom. To register and purchase a workbook, visit divorcecare.org. For more information, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588, ext. 126, or druiz@stmm.org.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

“Brain Health and Your Risk for Dementia,” an educational session offered by the Community Health Ministry at Holy Family Church and the Norton Neuroscience Institute Memory Center, will be Jan. 18 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Holy Family’s Saffin Center, 3938 Poplar Level Road. To register, call 459-6066.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges presented in Scripture relating to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

Jan 18 and 19: “Laudato Deum” response.

Jan 25 and 26: Importance of papal documents.

The Community Education Series at Nazareth Home will host its next event Jan. 24 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Highlands Campus Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road.

Dr. Jane Thibault, a behavioral gerontologist and clinical professor emerita at the UofL School of Medicine, will present “The Spirituality of Caring for Persons with Dementia.” The session will explore dementia from a spiritual perspective, including the needs of caregivers and their loved ones experiencing memory loss, and will provide practical tools.

The event is free and open to the public. Register by visiting https://www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “Images of God,” on Jan. 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky. The cost is $10.

For more details and a full listing, view the course catalog at:https://archlouff.org/. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).