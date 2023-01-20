Bulletin Board — Jan. 19, 2023

Vocations

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will have its next luncheon Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Attorney Cheryl Bruner will speak on estate planning. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442

Support Groups

From Grief to Healing — a 10-week group process that will focus on the tasks of grief — is beginning this month.

There are two groups to choose from, and both will meet at St. Margaret Mary’s Sacred Heart Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road. One group will meet on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. starting Jan. 25. The other group will meet on Sundays from 3:30 p.m. to 4:35 p.m. starting Jan. 29. A donation of $10 is appreciated. For more information, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588 ext. 126 or druiz@stmm.org.

Attending Grief — Hope in a Changing World, a virtual presentation, will be offered by Nazareth Retreat Center Jan. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Presenter Lisa Irish will discuss loss and grief and will “offer a safe place to develop a deeper trust in grief as our ally and companion in loss.” Presentations, private reflection, prayer and small group conversations will be offered.

The presentation will cost $50. To register, visit NazarethRetreatCenterKy.org or call 348-1513.

Coping with Grief, a seminar hosted by Holy Trinity Church’s health ministry, will be Jan. 30 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Building, 501 Cherrywood Road. It will be presented by Mary Jean Gandolfo, a certified grief counselor, and is open to the community. For more information or to register, email Allyson Skaggs at akskag01@outlook.com.

A Grief Recovery Method Group will meet on Wednesdays Feb. 8 to March 22 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in St. John Paul II Church’s Parish Life Center, 3539 Goldsmith Lane. The group is open to those who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

To join or for more information, call Pattie Filley, a certified grief counselor, at 450-4251.

A confidential Retrouvaille weekend for couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage will be held Feb. 17 to 19.

The program is designed to “help troubled marriages regain their health,” according to Retrouvaille of Louisville.

To receive more information or to register, call 479-3329, email 3012@helpourmarriage.org or visit helpourmarriage.org.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, LMFT, at ach.29@hotmail.com.

The Arts

St. Meinrad Archabbey in St. Meinrad, Ind., will present a free concert of Baroque music Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. CDT. The concert will be in the Archabbey Church.

The concert will be performed by the DeSota Ensemble. Benedictine Brother John Mark Falkenhain will also perform.

Parking is available in the Guest House and student parking lots. For more information, contact Mary Jeanne Schumacher during business hours at 812-357-6501. For updates on the day of the performance, call 812-357-6611.

Youth and Young Adults

Louisville Young Catholics will hold its next monthly “Christ in the City” event at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1960 Bardstown Road.

For more information, email louisvilleyoungcatho

lics@yahoo.com.

A Youth and Young Adult Candlelight Mass is held at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, on the first Sunday of every month at 7 p.m. For details, call Curt Meyers at 459-4251, ext. 21.

Open House

Nativity Academy at St. Boniface, 529 E. Liberty St., will host an open house Jan. 31 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Nativity, an independent Catholic middle school, is accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year.

Here and There

St. Bartholomew Church, 2040 Buechel Bank Road, will host a Parish Trivia Night Jan. 20. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 7 p.m.

The cost is $15 per person with teams of up to eight people. Purchase tickets online by visiting www.saintbarths.org/parish-trivia-night. For more information, call 451-2929.

St. Aloysius School in Pewee Valley, Ky., will host its 19th annual trivia night Jan. 28.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The event is for adults only and outside food and non-alcoholic drinks are allowed.

Tickets are $25 per person or $200 for a table of eight. To purchase tickets, email parishoffice@staloysiuspwv.org.

A Spaghetti Dinner to benefit the Scouts in Pack and Troop 366 will be held Feb. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop, in the gym.

Family Renewal Project will offer “A Retreat-Style Intro to Theology of the Body Crash Course” Feb. 3 and 4. The course will explore what it means to be human and will provide insights into “authentic love and responsibility,” according to an announcement about the program.

For more information, visit bit.ly/tob1-cc-0223, call or text 303-1996 or email info@familyrenewalproject.com.

Education and Enrichment

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs are offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

Jan. 26 and 27: The living Jesus in the life of the church.

Feb. 2 and 3: Christ Freed You.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this winter.

“The Heroic Actions of Jesus, Batman, and Frodo,” Jan. 21, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., via Zoom.

Introduction to Catholic Social Teaching, may be started at any time, via Google Classroom.

“Epic Comparisons of Moses and the New Moses, Feb. 4, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., via Zoom.

For more details about each class and a full listing, view the course catalog at: archlouff.org/catechist-certification/professional-development-catalogue/

Each class is $10 unless otherwise noted. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Participants must pre-register.