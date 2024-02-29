Bulletin Board — February 29, 2024

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

Stations of the Cross will be prayed at 1 p.m. each Friday during Lent at one of four Catholic cemeteries in Louisville.

On March 8, students from Assumption High School will lead the Stations of the Cross at St. John Cemetery, located at the intersection of 26th and Duncan streets, with the entrance on Duncan Street.

The stations cover a distance of 300-400 yards. Those unable to walk the distance may drive to each station and pray from their cars. For more information, call the Catholic Cemeteries office at 451-7710.

A Catholic Charismatic Renewal gathering will be held on March 17 at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road, at 2 p.m. “Let Our Light Shine,” a Lenten event, will offer testimony, healing prayers, worship and praise. For more information, contact Bob Garvey at 435-6186 or bgarvey@aol.com.

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will feature VENTUS — Eucharistic Adoration with modern worship music — on March 6. Exposition will begin at 6:30 p.m. with music and confession at 7 p.m. and Benediction at 8 p.m. A reception will follow in the hospitality room. Contact Dr. Holly Smith for more information at hsmith@stmm.org.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer March 11 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold a Holy Hour for vocations on March 13 at 12:45 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

RETREAT

A Maranatha Retreat, designed for those who are chronically ill and their caregivers, will be held at the Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky., May 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The retreat will offer spiritual presentations, small-group sharing, meditation and sacraments.

The retreat is meant for those with various illnesses and medical conditions — including cancer, diabetes, heart and lung problems, stroke, depression, stress and anxiety. The event is free, but registration is required. To register, contact Denise Bouchard in the Family Ministries Office at 636-0296 or dbouchard@archlou.org.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITIES

Sister Visitor Center — a service of Catholic Charities of Louisville that provides emergency help with rent, utility bills, prescriptions, medical supplies, food and clothing — is seeking donations of adult coats, hats, gloves and scarves. All gently used or new winter attire is appreciated.

Contact Sister Visitor Center at 776-0155, ext. 104, for more information.

The Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway, needs volunteers to assist at the front desk, answer phone calls and let guests into the building. The center also needs volunteers to work with the expanding Dare to Care services. Those who are interested should call the center at 776-0262 or visit to fill out a volunteer information form.

The Schuhmann Center, 730 East Gray St., a ministry of the Shrine of St. Martin of Tours that serves homeless men and women, needs donations of men’s new underwear and T-shirts sizes large and extra large in anticipation of summer. To donate, call Jim Nix at 589-6696.

VOCATIONS

The Dominican Sisters of Peace will offer a free Come and See discernment weekend retreat March 15-17 for single Catholic women ages 18-45 on their Motherhouse campus in Akron, Ohio, and via Zoom. To register, visit http://tinyurl.com/mrxum9xf.

For more information, call or text June Fitzgerald at 570-336-3991 or send an email to june.fitzgerald@oppeace.org.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. March 4 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Serrans Ken Peet and Lynn Haner will speak on their attendance at the January National Serra Rally in Miami.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

ALUMNI EVENTS

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be held March 13 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. The speaker will be Dr. Sean Ryan, executive vice president of Bellarmine University. Dr. Ryan was the senior officer leading the transition of Bellarmine athletics from Division II to Division I.

Lunch is $9. For more information, visit Flaget.org.St. Vincent de Paul School’s class of 1955 is inviting all school graduates to a class reunion this summer. For more information, contact Bonita Hyberger McCubbins at 241-9675 or Sharon Guenthner at 222-0266 or 579-0376.

HERE and THERE

Raisin’ the Rent, an annual fundraiser supporting St. John Center for homeless men, will be March 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Mellwood Art Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave. Participating in Raisin’ the Rent helps support street outreach, day shelter, social services and the permanent housing program of St. John Center. The evening event will include games, food and celebration. Visit https://www.stjohncenter.org/raisin-the-rent/ for more information.

Presentation Academy’s annual Pot O’ Gold fundraiser drawing will be March 15 at 10 a.m. All money raised benefits the school’s Annual Fund. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.presentationacademy.org/pot-ogold or call 583-5935.

Immaculata Classical Academy is selling bourbon raffle tickets to support its seventh annual “Appeal of the Immaculata.” Tickets are $50 for a chance to win. Tickets can be purchased online at https://givebutter.com/Bourbon2024. The drawing will be held at the Celebratory Dinner on March 16.

SUPPORT GROUPS

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

The Family Renewal Project will offer a retreat-style “Intro to Theology of the Body Crash Course” at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road, on March 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and March 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is $20 per person or $30 per couple. For more information, visit bit.ly/frpevents, call 303-1996 or email info@familyrenewalproject.com.

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Worship will offer a Communion Minister Update session on March 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Incarnation Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace. Registration is requested by March 5.

Registration can be made by emailing worship@archlou.org or calling 636-0296 ext. 1260.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges presented in Scripture relating to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom.

The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

March 7 and 8: Church Teaching Based on Rule or Conscience (Ex: Birth Control)?

March 14 and 15: Why Mass? Prayer, Sacrifice, Fundraising, Instruction, Practice, Sharing or something else?

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.