Bulletin Board — February 20, 2025

RETREATS

The Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality will host two Lenten retreats:

“Remembering Ourselves: A Lenten Mini-Retreat to Reconnect, Reflect and Renew” will be held on March 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The facilitator is Cory Lockhart. The cost is $40.

“Lenten Letting Go Retreat: Clearing the Path to God this Lenten Season” will be held on March 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The facilitator is Judy Ribar. The cost is $60 and includes lunch.

To register for either retreat, visit mountsaintfrancis.org.

Nazareth Retreat Center will host a retreat on “Teilhard’s Mysticism: Seeing the Inner Face of Evolution” March 11-16. The presenter is Sister of St. Joseph Kathleen Duffy, president of the American Teilhard Association and professor emerita of physics. To register or learn more, call 349-1597 or visit nazarethretreatcenterky.org.

The Family Renewal Project’s Louisville Catholic Women will host a women’s retreat titled “Arise and Come” March 15 at Holy Angels Academy, 12201 Old Henry Road. The retreat will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., with an optional Mass at 8 a.m. The retreat speaker is Dominican Sister Gabriella Yi. The cost is $15, which includes lunch and snacks. Register at bit.ly/ariseandcome.

An Archdiocese of Louisville Young Adult Retreat will be held March 21-23 at Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality for those age 20 to 39. The retreat was planned and will be led by young adults. The theme is “Behold 2025: You Are My Beloved.” The early-bird cost is $140, which includes two nights lodging and four hot meals. Financial aid is available. Register at archlou.org/youth.

VOCATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. March 3, at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Ken Peet, regional director of the St. Serra Club of Louisville, will be the speaker.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Catholic Charities needs volunteers in the following areas:

Food pantry — welcome clients and provide support as a pantry personal shopper at Sister Visitor Center. Or, unload food vans and stock donations at Father Jack Jones Food Pantry.

Long-term care program — spend time with residents living in long-term care as a friendly visitor. Or, become a certified volunteer ombudsman, advocating for the rights of people living in long-term care.

Administration — data entry and filing.

For more details and to express interest, visit cclou.org/volunteer or contact Debbie Belt at 637-9786, ext. 115.

SINGLES

The Catholic Single Adults Club will meet for dinner at Lou Lou’s at 5 p.m. on March 2. For more information and directions, call 553-1476.

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s and over, meets the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in monthly prayer services and social gatherings, including dances, concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

HERE AND THERE

Our Lady of Lourdes School, 510 Breckenridge Lane, will host a Mardi-Gras-themed trivia night on March 1. Doors open at 7 p.m. and trivia begins at 8 p.m. The cost is $280 for a team of 8. Register online at tinyurl.com/55b8hcp7.

ALUMNI

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be held March 12 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. The speaker will be Tony Vanetti, WHAS TV and Radio personality. Lunch is $9. All are welcome — not just graduates. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

OPEN HOUSE

Immaculata Classical Academy, 440 Zorn Avenue, will host an open house March 9 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with a presentation at 1:30 p.m.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

St. Patrick Church will host “Recharge Your Faith: Fast from Polarization this Lent” on Feb. 25 from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road.

The speaker will be Dr. F. DeKarlos Blackmon, vice chancellor for pastoral services for the Archdiocese of Louisville. The event is free. Register at stpatlou.org/recharge.

St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway, will host a Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin to reflect on the readings for the upcoming Sunday. The study will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:

March 11: “Why do Catholics have different Bibles?”

March 18: “Why venerate Mary?”

The Archdiocese of Louisville Family Ministries Office is offering a six-session training program for individuals interested in providing pastoral care to the sick. The classes will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, March 6 through April 10.

Participants may attend any or all sessions. The cost is $10 per session. For more information or to register, contact Denise Bouchard at 636-0296, ext. 1268, or dbouchard@archlou.org.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this winter. Upcoming classes are:

“Embracing Diversity in Ministry,” Feb. 24, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Adult Formation Room, 508 Breckenridge Lane.

“The Domestic Church and 21st Century Cultural Challenges,” March 1, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Zoom.

For more details about each class and a full listing, view the course catalog at: archlouff.org/catechist-certification/catalogue/.

Each class is $10 unless otherwise noted. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

Nazareth Home’s Community Education Series will address “The Role of Music in Optimal Aging” on Feb. 26 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Nazareth Home-Highlands Campus, 2000 Newburg Road. The speaker is Andrew Chapman, certified music therapist. The event is free and open to the public. Advanced registration is encouraged by visiting nazhome.org/rsvp.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer the following programs on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

March 6-7: The Inferno, part two. The presenter is Deacon Jim Shields of St. Leonard Church.

March 13-14: The Nicene Creed: The Succinct Expression of the Foundation of our Faith. The presenter is Deacon Mike Schmitt of St. Martha Church.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.



St. Margaret Mary Church will host a workshop on the rise of “S.A.D” (stress, anxiety and depression) in children on March 16 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. in the hospitality room, 7813 Shelbyville Road. The workshop is free and open to parents and adolescents. The parent workshop, with presenter Dr. Tony Sheppard, will share ways to support children. The adolescents will be led in a discussion with Dr. Zack Thieneman. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at tmattingly@stmm.org.