Bulletin Board — Feb. 9, 2023

Services, Devotions

St. Raphael Church, 2900 Bardstown Road, is hosting an anniversary Mass and reception for those who were married at the church. The liturgy is part of the parish’s 75th-anniversary celebration. The Mass will be Feb. 12 at 10:30 a.m.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass, hosted by St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will be Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will immediately follow Mass. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Heritage Room, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

Support Groups

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Open House

St. Andrew Academy, 7724 Columbine Dr., will host an open house for families interested in elementary school Feb. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Singles

The Catholic Single Adults Club invites singles 21 and over to dinner at Lou Lou’s on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. For more information and directions, call 553-1476.

Retreat

All men are invited to attend DeSales High School’s fifth annual Men’s Retreat on Feb. 18. The retreat theme will be “Sacrifice,” and it will be led by Father Dustin Hungerford, a 2006 DeSales graduate. The day will include small-group discussion, sacrament of reconciliation and Mass at the school, 425 W. Kenwood Dr.

The retreat fee is $10 and includes a light breakfast and lunch. Pre-registration is requested before Feb. 15. To register, contact Brian Reilly at 883-2436 or brian.reilly@desaleshs.com.

Return to the Upper Room, a retreat on the mission and vocation of men sponsored by reCatholic.org, will be held Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Edward Church, 9610 Sue Helen Dr.

The retreat will include Mass, adoration and talks by local Catholic men. Breakfast, coffee and lunch will be provided. Registration, which is due by Feb. 15, is $30. To register, visit recatholic.org/retreat.

Here and There

The American Red Cross is planning a blood drive at St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky., Feb. 12 from 8 a.m. to noon. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code stfrancislouky.

The Ladies of Good Shepherd will host a Card Party for a Cause on Feb. 14 at Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Ave. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket. All are invited to attend. Half of the proceeds will benefit Hildegard House. For reservations, call 749-9780.

Boy Scout Troop 243 will have a free Mardi Gras Dinner Feb. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church’s Community Center, 3537 Goldsmith Lane. The menu will include gumbo, rice, salad bar, drink and dessert. Donations will be accepted to support the troop.

St. Paul Church, 6901 Dixie Highway, will host its annual Hen Party Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission for all ages is $5, which covers a bingo packet, dessert and coffee. The Hen Party raises funds for all liturgical needs.

Highlands Community Ministries is hosting a Mardi Gras fundraiser Feb. 21 at the Highlands Community Campus, 1228 E. Breckinridge St. Samples from a dozen Highlands restaurants paired with local and regional beverages will be available alongside live music by the Billy Goat Strut Revue. Tickets are $50. The event is for those 21 and over. For more information, visit www.HCMLouisville.org.

Mammograms to screen for breast cancer will be offered Feb. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane.

Bring a photo ID and insurance card. Financial assistance for uninsured patients will be available for those who qualify. To make an appointment, call 852-6318.

St. Louis Bertrand Church’s Rosary Altar Society is holding its annual Dessert Card Party Feb. 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in O’Brien Hall, 1104 S. Sixth St. Admission is $5 and lunch is available to purchase. For information or reservations for groups of six or more, call Barbara Klump at 634-5559.

Franciscan Kitchen is hosting Trivia Night Feb. 25 at Holy Family Church’s Saffin Center, 3034 Poplar Level Road. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and trivia begins at 7 p.m. The cost is $20 per person with teams of six to eight. Drinks will be available to purchase; bring food and snacks.

To reserve a table, call the Franciscan Kitchen at 589-0140 or Alan Kissel at 553-2504.

Education and Enrichment

Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality, in Mount St. Francis, Ind., is offering a series called “Letting Go,” which will meet via Zoom on Feb. 28, March 7, March 14 and March 21 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A one-time, in-person event will also be offered March 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost to attend is $50. To register, which is required, visit https://mountsaintfrancis.org/letting-go-series.

“Raising Saints in the Digital Age” will be presented by Dr. Peter Kreeft, a professor of philosophy at Boston College and The King’s College in New York. The event has been rescheduled for Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at Immaculata Classical Academy, 440 Zorn Ave.

Part of Immaculata’s 2022-2023 speaker series, the event is free and open to the public. A wine and cheese reception will follow.

The Earth & Spirit Center, 1924 Newburg Road, is offering several classes this winter:

“Finding a Path Forward: Job Equity and Financial Empowerment,” part of the Earth & Spirit Center’s “Listen, Learn, Act” series, will begin Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. It will be held Tuesday mornings in February and March.

Learn to Meditate, a free workshop, will be offered Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. and again at 7 p.m. The class will give a basic introduction to the theory and practice of mindfulness meditation and its physical, psychological and spiritual benefits.

Introduction to Mindfulness Meditation, a 10-week course, begins Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. and again at 7 p.m. The course will give a complete overview of the practice of mindfulness meditation.

For more information or to register for these classes, visit www.earthandspiritcenter.org.

Nazareth Retreat Center is hosting “My God! My God!: Lamentations as Spiritual Practice,” a virtual presentation by Father Vincent Pizzuto, Feb. 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The workshop will explore Lamentations as a Christian spiritual practice. The cost is $40. To register, visit NazarethRetreatCenterKY.org or call 348-1513.

The Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway, is hosting an estate planning session Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. To register, visit www.archlou.org/PG-session/ or call Melody Denson at 585-3291, ext. 1117.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs will be on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

Feb. 16 and 17: The lost art of Scripture, part 2.

Feb. 23 and 24: The earliest hymnal.

March 2 and 3: Psalms at crossroads of time, space and matter.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this winter.

Faith Development, Feb. 15, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., St. Paul Church, 6901 Dixie Highway.

“Roads to Damascus in Contemporary Film,” Feb. 18, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Zoom.

Lenten Retreat: Amazing Grace, March 4, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., St. Agnes Church, 1920 Newburg Road. The cost is $25.

For more info and a full listing, see the course catalog at: archlouff.org/catechist-certification/.

Each class is $10 unless otherwise noted. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Participants must pre-register.