Bulletin Board — December 14, 2023

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITY

St. John Center is seeking volunteers for its Day Shelter and Social Services Center. Volunteers typically serve in two-hour shifts and can sign up to work in the mailroom, laundry room, serving coffee, helping with shower sign-ups, or at the front desk.

Volunteers should attend an orientation to get acquainted with the space. For more information and to learn about volunteer orientation, contact Keesha Gardner, volunteer and data coordinator, at kgardner@stjohncenter.org or 901-3178.

The Schuhmann Center, 730 East Gray St., a ministry of the Shrine of St. Martin of Tours that serves homeless men and women, needs donations of adult winter coats. To donate, call Jim Nix at 589-6696.

An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be hosted by Holy Trinity Church on Dec. 27 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Building, 501 Cherrywood Road.

Walk-ins are welcome or donors can schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.

HERE and THERE

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 18 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Father Pat Dolan, the club’s chaplain, will speak on Christmas around the world.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

A New Year’s Eve Dance at St. Francis Xavier Church in Mt. Washington, Ky. will be Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 each, with reserved seating for tables of eight purchased in advance. Attendees must be 21 years or older, and no outside alcohol is allowed. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. For more information, visit www.sfxmw.com. For tickets, call Twyla Mills at 777-4501.

The Secular Third Order Branch of the Missionaries of Charity, a new group for lay Catholics, married or single, male or female, is inviting folks to learn what it’s about during a discussion, Mass and adoration.

The gathering will be Jan. 10 at 4 p.m. at St. Aloysius Church in Shepherdsville, Ky. For more information, email Martha Green at LMCarchlou@gmail.com.

The 22nd annual St. Agnes Trivia Night will be Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. The event will be held in the school gym, 1800 Newburg Road. Proceeds will benefit the St. Agnes “Walking With Moms in Need” program and Scout Troop 4G. The cost is $200 for a table of eight. For reservations call Carolyn Pape at 813-4561.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges presented in Scriptures relating to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

Jan. 4 and 5: The 1963 Constitution on Sacred Liturgy (vision yet to be fully realized).

Jan. 11 and 12: Papal document “Laudato Deum.”

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class. All are welcome.