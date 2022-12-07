Bulletin Board — Dec. 8, 2022

Services and Devotions

The Angela Merici Center for Spirituality will offer Taize prayer Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Motherhouse Heritage Room, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-3945 or email amc@ursulineslou.org.

The center will also offer Sabbath Moments on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon in-person or via Zoom. Sister Martha Buser will present “It’s all about love.” For more information, call 896-3945 or email amc@ursulineslou.org.

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, is hosting its next Special Disciples of Jesus Mass Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A Christmas party sponsored by the Knights of Columbus will immediately follow Mass. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

Advent Season

St. Margaret Mary Church will offer Compline — night prayer — each evening during Advent via the St. Margaret Mary Facebook and YouTube pages. Vespers — evening prayer — will be offered each Thursday during Advent at 4:45 p.m. with eucharistic adoration from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Contact Dr. Holly Smith for more information at hsmith@stmm.org.

A “Keep Christ in Christmas” rosary rally will be held on the lawn of St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, on Dec. 17 at noon.

The Louisville Chorus will perform “Canticles of Christmas: Carols Conveying the Christmas Story,” Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at St. Brigid Church, 1520 Hepburn Ave. General tickets are $23, $20 for seniors and $5 for students. For more information, call 968-6300 or visit LouisvilleChorus.org.

Vocations

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11 a.m. Dec. 19, at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Father Pat Dolan will deliver an Advent/Christmas message.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

“Mission for Peace: Dominicans in Prayer and Action” — a program for single Catholic women between 18 and 45 years old — will be offered by the Dominican Sisters of Peace in January.

Women are invited to attend via Zoom or in person at one of three locations: Columbus, Ohio; Great Bend, Kan.; or New Haven, Conn. This program will be held January 13-15 and is free to attend.

For more information, contact Sister Mai-dung Nguyen at 405-248-7027 or mai-dung.nguyen@oppeace.org.

Support Groups

Nourish for Caregivers, a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one, meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is Dec. 14.

To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834 for more information.

Nazareth Home’s Alzheimer’s Caregiver Virtual Support Group meets on the third Thursday of each month from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Ann Dreisbach, charity court program manager, at 459-9681 ext. 4101, or adreisbach@nazhome.org.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Singles

The Catholic Single Adults Club will meet for dinner at Metro Diner Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. For more information and directions, call 553-1476.

Retreats

A Winter Solstice/Advent Reflection Day will be held Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nazareth Retreat Center, Nazareth, Ky. The cost is $25 and includes lunch.

Sister Joetta Venneman, Carolyn Cromer, Lisa Downs and Amy Pascucci will lead a reflection on how stillness, light, compassion and Earth’s natural rhythm renew and refresh.

To register, visit www.nazarethretreatcenterky.org.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer an Advent retreat Dec. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Agnes Church’s Aloysius Hall, 1920 Newburg Road. The cost is $25 and includes lunch.

To pre-register, which is required, or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267.

Youth and Young Adults

Louisville Young Catholics will hold its next monthly “Distilled Doctrine” pub night event at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at 21st in Germantown, 1481 S. Shelby St. The evening will include Catholic trivia, board games and other activities. Louisville Young Catholics will also collect clothes and hygiene items for Catholic Charities.

For more information, email louisvilleyoungcatholics@yahoo.com.

Here and There

St. John Center, which provides a day shelter, needs new winter hats and gloves. Donations can be dropped off Thursday to Tuesday each week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule a donation drop-off time, contact Jim Fulkerson at 398-3505 or jfulkerson@stjohncenter.org.

The Arts

“Music Under The Dome” will feature five hours of free, live music at St. James Church, 1826 Edenside Ave., during Bardstown Road Aglow Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Performers include organists Andrew Thuita and Phil Hines, the St. James Singers Choir and Orchestra and St. James School Choir, the Louisville Trombone Ensemble, the Sacred Heart Academy Madrigal Chorus and the Bellarmine University Schola Cantorum. For more information, call Hines at 451-1420.

Alumni Event

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next monthly meeting and annual Christmas luncheon will be held Dec. 14 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. There is no cost for dues-paying members. There will be a collection of warm coats and jackets to donate to Wayside Christian Mission. For more information, visit Flaget.org.