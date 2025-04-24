Bulletin Board — April 24, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion May 3 at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road. Mass will be at 9 a.m. followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m. The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, a Gospel reading, homily and sacred music.

Catholic Cemeteries will host an infant prayer service for families that have lost a child on April 30 in the Holy Innocents Section of Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road.

The service is held on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. To add a name to the prayer list, call 451-7710.

RETREAT

A Maranatha Retreat, designed for those who are chronically ill and their caregivers, will be held May 10 at the Flaget Center, 1935 Lewiston Drive, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Various illnesses and medical conditions — including cancer, diabetes, heart and lung problems, stroke, depression, stress and anxiety — are considered chronic and would qualify individuals to take part in the retreat. The retreat is free, but registration is required. To register or for more information, contact Denise Bouchard in the Family and Life Ministries Office at 636-0296 or dbouchard@archlou.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, hosts the “Dead Theologians Society,” a young adult prayer group, on the first Wednesday of the month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the school cafeteria. The evening includes prayer, food and social opportunities. To register, contact Curt Meyers at cmeyers@stjpiiparish.com.

The Lay Missionaries of Charity will meet at St. Aloysius Church in Shepherdsville, Ky., for Mass, followed by adoration and spiritual direction on May 11 at 11 a.m. The international group is open to men and women, single or married who want to help others and grow their spiritual life. All are welcome. Email Martha Green for details at lmcarchlou@gmail.com.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. May 5, at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Dr. DeKarlos Blackmon, the Archdiocese of Louisville’s vice chancellor for pastoral services, will be the speaker.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT, at ach.29@hotmail.com.

HERE AND THERE

Holy Name Church, 2914 South Third Street, will offer parking during Derby Week to raise funds for the parish. The cost is $20 for Thurby, $40 for Oaks and $50 for Derby. To reserve and prepay for a parking spot, contact the parish office at admin@holynamelouisville.org or call 637-5560 and leave a message.

SINGLES

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s and over, meets the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in monthly prayer services and social gatherings, including dances, concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY

Catholic Charities of Louisville is accepting applications for its Youth Board for the 2025-26 school year.

The board consists of local high school students who work together to support the work of Catholic Charities through volunteering, donation drives, fundraising and networking in the community to help people in need.

Applications are due by May 9. For more information and to receive an application, email dbelt@archlou.org.

ALUMNI EVENTS

The old Holy Rosary Academy will host an all-class reunion on May 10 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Americana Community Center. The event is free and does not require registration. For more information, contact Carolyn Dawson at 654-8254.

THE ARTS

The St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery in St. Meinrad, Ind., will host an exhibit titled “My Black and Whites” by painter Mary Ann Michna through May 30. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For library hours, call 800-987-7311.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Bible study at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway, led by Father Joe Rankin, will reflect on the readings for the upcoming Sunday. The study will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:

April 29: “Do you love me? Yes and no”

May 6: “Revelation is relevant”

The Notre Dame Club of Greater Louisville will host a lecture titled, “Peaceful Resolution of International Disputes” as part of its Hesburgh Lecture Series. The lecture will be presented by Emilia Justyna Powell, professor of political science and concurrent professor of law at the University of Notre Dame, on May 6 at 6:30 p.m. in Trinity High School’s welcome center, 4011 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome to attend this free lecture and Q&A. RSVP by emailing louisville.president@alumni.nd.edu.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer the following programs on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The presenter will be Deacon Pat Harris.